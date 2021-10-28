NBCUniversal mum on Peacock sign ups, boasts 58% revenue growth

NBCUniversal’s parent company Comcast didn’t report an update on Peacock sign-ups during its third quarter earnings call on Thursday.

But NBCUniversal chief executive officer Jeff Shell is optimistic about Peacock’s growth.

“Everything on Peacock is heading in the right direction, and there’s really nothing from a trajectory perspective that’s any different than it was last quarter or the quarter before. All metrics are pointed up,” Shell said on the call. “Our usage continues to be great, our mix of users continues to be great. We added a few million more subs, more MAAs.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about where Peacock is,” he added.

Shell also praised Halloween Kills as the “No. 1 non-live event premiere in Peacock’s history” and NBC’s new series La Brea as the “best-performing new show on Peacock.”

NBCUniversal also did not mention how many users are signed up for Peacock’s free tier versus Peacock Premium, which includes an ad-supported option for $4.99 a month or a $9.99 ad-free option. The company has not released those numbers since its launch last year.

During its second quarter earnings call in July, NBCUniversal reported that Peacock had reached 54 million users and 20 million monthly active accounts.

The report came shortly after the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony took place on July 23. Peacock streamed the ceremony and the rest of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on its platform.

“We have had some bad luck, but if you look at the product, it’s fantastic,” Shell said in July.

But Peacock's subscriber growth has surpassed Comcast’s previous goal to reach 35 million subscribers by the end of 2024.

In comparison, Netflix gained 4.4 million new subscribers in quarter three, totalling 214 million paid subscribers. And HBO Max reported 1.3 million subscribers in its quarter three earnings call.

NBCUniversal did see an estimated 58% increase in third quarter revenue, including more than $1.8 billion from the Tokyo Olympics. Comcast reported advertising revenue increased 73%, thanks to the Olympics.

Comcast also lost 408,000 net video customers, but added 300,000 broadband subscribers.

Overall, Comcast earned $30.30 billion in revenue, an increase from analysts’ prediction of $29.87 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Comcast’s theme park revenue also surged to $1.4 billion after earning $385 million in 2020, when the pandemic forced theme parks to close for the majority of the year.