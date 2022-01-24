NBCUniversal kicks off Olympic partnership with TikTok

NBCUniversal has partnered with TikTok to create content and brand experiences for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, kicking off on Feb. 4, the company announced Monday.

According to a press release, NBCUniversal will create daily content across select NBC TikTok handles and produce a three-episode livestream show on the platform, hosted by a TikTok creator.

As part of the agreement, NBCUniversal Olympic advertisers will get first dibs to pilot a new creative ad experience on TikTok. NBCU will also post behind-the-scenes content from the Games, rolled out as a three-part series hosted by a creator on @NBCUOlympics’ TikTok handle.

The series will be featured on NBC’s dedicated Olympics Hub on TikTok, which will include highlights, trends and clips published from other NBC TikTok handles such as @NBCOlympics, @NBCSports, @ontheturf and @PeacockTV.

The partnership is the first to stem from NBC’s RFP to social platforms to collaborate on new content and advertising products and partnerships, which kicked off in November.

The move is part of NBCU’s efforts to build on its Olympic-related coverage during the Tokyo Games, which increased its TikTok follower count by 350% and generated more than 18 billion video views. NBCUniversal also continues its global partnerships with other platforms, including Twitter, as extension of last year’s Olympic agreement.

NBCU’s TikTok push is also an acknowledgement of shifting audience trends. As the media giant builds its presence on TikTok, it slashed its ratings projections for the 2022 Olympic Games by nearly half after lackluster performance during the Tokyo Olympics last summer, and amid a political backlash against hosting the games in China.

According to an NBCU spokesperson, the media company has not yet finalized other Olympic partnerships or selected the creator that will host the TikTok series.

NBCUniversal will broadcast two of the biggest sporting events this year with a double-header of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 13.