NBCUniversal drops new ad tech tools for Peacock, One Digital Video

NBCUniversal is pushing for streaming dollars while also maintaining its linear TV empire.

To show advertisers that it has both sides of the marketplace covered, the media giant hosted its first NewFront presentation on Thursday, in addition to its usual upfront event on May 17.

NBCU used the NewFront to showcase new products in One Digital Video, it’s digital video buying platform, and streaming app Peacock.

NBCU expects digital and linear viewership to hold equal time with its audiences within the next two years. Combined, the network’s properties reach 200 million viewers.

Peacock has reached 42 million sign-ups since its launch in April 2020. Streaming hours across NBCU’s library of content, including Peacock, the NBCU OneApp, NBC Sports and video-on-demand services, is expected to exceed 10 billion hours in 2021. Viewership is already nearing 900 million hours per month.

Flexibility is also key for marketers, who can make transactions through direct IO, a private marketplace or a programmatic guaranteed buy, expanding targeting options.

The power of Peacock

NBCU is positioning Peacock as bringing broadcast advertising into the world of streaming. The company introduced Spotlight Ads, which allows marketers to choose specific time slots to air aids. All Peacock viewers are guaranteed to see the ads within those hours, regardless of the program they’re watching.

Digital goes linear

One Digital Video, part of NBCU’s One Platform initiative, will offer dynamic ad insertion on vMVPD streams of live linear cable feeds for CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, SYFY and USA Network with partners including AT&T TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. NBCU’s vMVPD subscribers are up more than 50% year-over-year.

Later this year, NBCU will also expand its Contextual Intelligence offering, previously launched for linear buys, to One Digital Video and Peacock. The tool will allow marketers to push creative work that aligns with content people are watching.

NBCU's NewFronts presentation follows One21, its inaugural tech development conference, in March.








