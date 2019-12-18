NBCUniversal is adapting to the times as linear awards show viewership declines

A cursory internet search for "awards show viewership" will have you bombarded with a slew of articles and data points proclaiming the death of the awards show format as consumers move to streaming services and digital media.

But according to Laura Molen, president, advertising sales and partnerships at NBCUniversal Media, consumers' interest in awards show content hasn't changed. But the platforms they are engaging on have.

"We’re seeing a shift in client spend from predominately linear media to the digital space across many platforms," she told Campaign US.

In 2019, multi-platform engagement across E!'s coverage of the Golden Globes, Grammys, Oscars, Met Gala, Primetime Emmys & PCAs was up by 40 percent compared to 2018, with most of that growth driven by digital and social.

According to data from NBCUniversal, digital engagements such as page views and video views increased by 33 percent while social interactions including likes, comments, shares and views increased by 53 percent.

This shows that while people may no longer be gathering around a television set, awards shows definitely still have drawing power.

"We want to help clients understand what speaks to each consumer group as it ties to their brand. For some consumers, a live stream is valuable, while others want a look-in, or in other cases an integration might be more appropriate. We have the power to do it all," Molen said.

And while engagement with the shows themselves was up across platforms in 2019, brands that partnered with E!’s Globes, Grammys, Oscars & Primetime Emmys award coverage across TV, digital, and social in 2019 also saw double-digit increases in the following key areas:

Aided Ad Recall: +96%

Purchase Intent: +28%

Brand Recommendation: +23%

Brand Opinion: +11%

For 2020 NBCUniversal has so far partnered with the following seven "red carpet brands" for the Golden Globes, Academy Awards, and Grammy's, with more to be added. Each brand will have a unique activation that goes beyond linear media as follows: