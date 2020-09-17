NBCU debuts total media spend measurement tool

NBCU launched in beta Total Investment Impact to help auto brands understand how media spend performs and to optimize investments to drive sales.

Honda is the launch partner. Total Investment Impact combines a brand’s media investment data both on and off NBCU properties with four years of historical auto sales data from measurement firm Polk, as well as relevant non-media data such as gas prices and consumer confidence indexes.

The dataset is layered with machine learning to help brands prioritize media placements that drive most sales.

“If an advertiser has $10 million to spend with NBC, how can they best allocate those across the portfolio?” said Kavita Vazirani, EVP of insights and measurement at NBCUniversal. “The model will help us build more outcome-driven [media] plans.”

Total Investment Impact adds an outcomes-based measurement component to One Platform, the buying tool NBCU launched in February that allows brands to purchase specific audiences across its entire portfolio.

Brands can access the measurement tool through One Platform or whichever avenue they choose to buy media from NBCU. They can also bring their own first-party data to the platform and buy media on guaranteed sales outcomes.

“We look at how investment across those properties are performing, and based on that we can unlock opportunities,” Vazirani said.

Because the tool is built on historical data, it allows brands to glean a long-term understanding of how their investment with NBCU is performing over time, rather than just during a specific campaign.

“You have that immediate impact when an ad runs, but there’s also a longstanding impact,” Vazirani said. “We can start to understand that long-term impact vs. the arbitrary campaign attribution windows many publishers and advertisers look at.”

NBCU plans to launch Total Investment Impact with more auto brands and expand to other categories down the road. But certain verticals like CPG are more complex because companies have products spanning different categories and it’s more difficult to measure sales, Vazirani said.

Eventually, NBCU wants to incorporate the impact of creative messaging in driving outcomes for brands. For now, it’s taking media format, context and a brand’s creative testing into account and triangulating that to quantify the impact on sales.

“Oftentimes, we just look at the effectiveness of media without taking into consideration the role messaging plays?” Vazirani said. “That is white space and an evolution we’re trying to think through.”