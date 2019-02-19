NBC Universal puts media in review for entertainment business

NBC Entertainment has put its media business up for review, Campaign US has learned.

The account is believed to be worth around $200 million.

Incumbent Essence, which works on a large number of NBCU businesses, including the entertainment division, declined to comment. The GroupM agency won the account at the end of 2017 when NBCU shifted the business from sibling shop Maxus after WPP merged it with MEC to create Wavemaker. It was not immediately clear whether Essence is competing in the review.

NBC Entertainment, part of NBC Universal, develops and schedules the network’s primetime, late night and daytime programming. It is responsible for award-winning shows like "This Is Us," "The Brave" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Campaign US has contacted NBC Universal for comment.

In January, parent company Comcast teased that NBCU would launch a streaming service in 2020.