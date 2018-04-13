NBA's Stephen Curry promotes mental resilience in new campaign

NBA All-Star Stephen Curry has teamed up with Kaiser Permanente to help spread a message about mental resilience in a new campaign.

The Golden State Warrior player documents his personal highs and lows in a TV spot, called "Wins and Losses," due to air throughout the 2018 National Basketball Association playoffs. Creative agency Translation worked with the NBA and Kaiser Permanente on the initiative.

"Our caregivers see firsthand many people who experience mental health conditions," said Bernard J. Tyson, chairman and CEO of healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente.

"While we most often hear about the negative side of mental health, we have so many reasons for hope. Mental health conditions are treatable and we can help people deal with the ongoing stresses of daily life — and build greater resilience. Who better to deliver that message than Steph Curry, who lives in the limelight and practices resilience every day?" said Tyson.

Speaking about the moment when Stephen’s father Dell Curry first realized the level of his son’s talent, he said: "I always knew Steph could play, but you never know what level is attainable. When I saw him his freshman year in college I knew he would be a professional player."

The campaign is aimed at pushing a national conversation about mental health and wellness — and more specifically, to encourage those who need help overcoming depression and other conditions to speak up and get the help they need.

Kaiser Permanente has served as the NBA’s official healthcare partner since 2015. Together, they have hosted FIT clinics for thousands of young people in cities all over the U.S.

"Stress adversely affects the health of many of our members and patients, so we wanted to put out a message of hope, embodied by Stephen’s example, that you can manage stress rather than having stress manage you," said Don Mordecai, MD, Kaiser Permanente’s national leader for mental health and wellness.

"The first step to tackling stress may be to start a conversation with your support system — family, friends and physicians — to begin your path toward resilience," he added.