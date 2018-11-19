NBA All-Star Kevin Love on what it means to be a man today

Define what you believe it means to be a man. "Accountability," said NBA All-Star Kevin Love.

The final part of "Locker Room Talk," a webisode series in which Love discusses the evolution of masculinity and how men can get involved in the conversation, launched on Monday. The series, produced in partnership with Schick Hydro and the Movember Foundation, is part of Schick Hydro’s "Man I Am" campaign, which pushes men to celebrate their individuality.

"Masculinity is being a good communicator, owning the man you are, not sacrificing your morals and being an authentic good person," Love told Campaign US. "It’s vague, but there’s layers to it."

In the latest "Locker Room Talk" episode, Love sits down with former NBA star Paul Pierce, who discusses leadership and shares personal stories. Other episodes, which also delve into mental health wellness, have included Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and Cleveland Cavaliers player Channing Frye.

"Everyone has a story to tell," said Love, who launched the Kevin Love Fund last month to support men’s health around the world.

The web series is part of a joint fundraising effort for the Movember Foundation and the Kevin Love Fund. Schick Hydro has made a donation to both organizations and fans can donate here for a chance to win a meet and greet with Love at a Cavs game.

Schick and Movember teamed up in the summer with the shared desire to empower men, said Elizabeth Phipps Drewett, director of partnerships and development at the Movember Foundation.

She added that Schick and Movember’s goals fall in line with one another, with Schick looking to redefine healthy masculinity and Movember encouraging men to talk and have conversations around their health.

"Men’s health is in crisis," said Phipps Drewett. "Three out of four suicides are men and one in nine men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. There are some seriously big issues we have to address, and as the leading charity in this space, it’s on Movember to be making these changes."

Shick Hydro Associate Brand Manager Scott Smith told Campaign that the brand recognizes that the perception of masculinity is changing and it wants to promote modern masculinity. "There isn’t just one way to be a man," he said, addig that the partnership with Movember and Love allows the brand to support real men’s issues and help them feel comfortable expressing themselves.