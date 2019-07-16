Nautilus hires Fig to help reinvigorate Bowflex brand

Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Nautilus’ Bowflex took the country - and the homes of many Americans - by storm, but the fitness brand lost its thunder as of late in the highly competitive category. Enter: Fig.

Bowflex has hired creative agency Fig to help refresh its image. The independent shop will handle all advertising and creative for the brand, including TV, social and digital.

"We’ve had an amazing track record of success and built an avid customer fan base for Bowflex products over the past 33 years," said Carlos Navarro, VP and general manager of direct for Nautilus, Inc, in a statement. "This was the ideal time for a refresh as we look ahead to the next chapter of the brand’s growth. Executing on a new creative campaign complements the evolution of our products to meet the changing needs of our Bowflex customer and the marketplace."

He added that the company was impressed with Fig’s creative insights and strategic thinking. The agency is part of Nautilus’ long-term plan to reinvigorate Bowflex.

Figliulo said in a statement: ""It’s an exciting time to be a part of the fitness category. To be able to re-define a brand that has such history, is so invested in developing game-changing product innovation and is open to making bold changes, is a huge opportunity."

At the end of last year, Fig rebranded after five years as Figliulo&Partners - a name that even Founder Mark Figliulo acknowledged wasn’t the easiest to pronounce. In addition to taking on the new name, which encompasses digital agency Hungry Inc., the shop appointed President Judith Carr-Rodriguez as CEO at the time.