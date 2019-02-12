National Down Syndrome Society launches powerful call to action

"Down syndrome does not hold individuals with Down syndrome back – it’s a series of antiquated laws created by those who had outdated perceptions of those with disabilities."

Those are the words of Kandi Pickard, senior vice president of philanthropy, outreach and events at The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), who worked with Saatchi and Saatchi New York on the organization’s latest installment of public awareness.

"No Limitations" is a powerful drive to tear down preconceived notions that having the genetic disorder can halt someone’s potential.

Pickard said: "Our desire is for this 40th Anniversary video to show society that individuals with Down syndrome want the American dream and that their determination will surpass any limitation put in their path."

The digital and social campaign follows the successful launch of Law Syndrome, which propelled legislation to reform the complex and misguided laws that hinder the Down syndrome community.

Law Syndrome, a surprise dinner hosted by people with Down syndrome for Washington D.C. figures, was a call to action that sparked real debate at government level.

"Working with NDSS, and building campaigns that drive positive societal change continues to be one of the most rewarding experiences that our team has had professionally," said Andrea Diquez, CEO at Saatchi NY.

"Day in and day out, individuals with Down syndrome disprove any negative, preconceived notions of their diagnosis and demonstrate why the laws stacked against them are so wholly unfair. We hope this video sends an empowering message to our society and furthers the conversation around Law Syndrome."