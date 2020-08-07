Nathan Young steps down as president of 600 & Rising

by Julia Francis Added 3 hours ago

The advocacy group will undergo a structural transformation to focus on leadership from the bottom up.

Nathan Young said Friday morning that he is resigning as president of 600 & Rising, a nonprofit that advocates for Black advertising employees.

In a series of tweets, Young said that “splitting time between my day job and this movement in the middle of a pandemic has placed enormous stress on both me and my family. It has caused me to make critical errors in judgment, and candidly, feel more irritable and unhappy than I have ever felt in my entire life.”

Young is also a strategist at Periscope in Minneapolis.

The organization’s board of directors also announced its plan to restructure the leadership of the group.

600 & Rising said it stands by its original mission to dismantle systemic racism in the industry but will take the next 30 days to reevaluate how exactly to do so.

Hold the PRess, which advocates for diversity in PR, will continue as a separate initiative after merging with 600 & Rising last month.

Since 600 & Rising’s launch, the movement has gained 3,500 signatories. All five major advertising holding companies and more than 100 independent agencies released their diversity data and made public commitments to make meaningful change.

