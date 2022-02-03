NAPA Auto Parts brings on Golin, The Variable and Merkle

NAPA Auto Parts is refreshing its brand through strategic alliances with Golin, The Variable and Merkle.

NAPA’s marketing team launched competitive RFPs in October 2021, challenging potential partners for breakthrough thinking ahead of 2022 activity. During the first week of December, NAPA selected the three new agencies to work in tandem and bring its brand — which has been around since 1925 — into the future.

“We have embarked on our first-ever consumer segmentation for NAPA Auto Parts and the NAPA brand totality,” said Marti Walsh, the company’s VP of marketing. “We are working collectively, based on all that research, on a brand purpose, what that looks like and working that into our expression, tonality, brand standards and visual identity. Then we are going to build out a brand campaign and launch it in mid-July.”

Interpublic Group agency Golin is the first PR agency NAPA Auto Parts has worked with. As PR AOR, Golin will drive earned media and engagement, thought leadership and influencer strategy. The agency will focus on fostering deeper audience connections through cultural relevancy and engagement. Golin will also partner with Genuine Parts, the parent company of NAPA, to drive the corporate brand’s communication strategy forward.

Ten Golin staffers are working on the account, led by SVP, executive director Kristen Aldrich.

“One of the reasons why we were hired was our real-time command center, to deliver on accelerating the news and how we intercept consumers and other stakeholders in the moment,” said Ginger Porter, president of Golin’s Midwest region.

The Variable is NAPA Auto Parts’ AOR for brand strategy, creative, content and social. Previously, NAPA worked with VMLY&R in that area. That relationship has ended.

“As we worked to re-scope the vision of what NAPA marketing was looking for, we put that out to bid just to get some new thinking,” Walsh explained.

The Variable will leverage an integrated team of strategists, creatives, social specialists and community builders to help the company discover and develop a new and ambitious approach to both near- and long-term business growth. The Variable’s first focus is collaborating with NAPA to craft a brand strategy to guide the organization’s future, and its first integrated creative campaign for the brand is expected to launch in Q3.

Merkle, a global, data-driven customer experience management company, is NAPA’s CRM agency. The firm will lead customer marketing and enhance the existing loyalty work for NAPA Rewards. Merkle will also help NAPA build a personalized and innovative CRM program to meet NAPA customers where they are via a CRM strategic roadmap, creative, analytics and execution across owned channels.

NAPA also continues to work with media agency Spark Foundry

Budget information was not disclosed.

In November, NAPA Auto Parts brought on Jamie Walton as EVP and chief merchandising officer. Walton previously led merchandise and strategic marketing for Genuine Parts Asia-Pacific until February 2021. In December 2020, the company hired Walsh, after a nearly 20-year tenure at Coca-Cola. Walsh reports to Walton.

The marketing team and new agencies will “place a priority on the modern and emerging demands of consumers, further differentiating NAPA in the highly competitive auto care and auto repair industry,” a release explained.

“As for the marketing changes, we are trying to understand all the historical knowledge and what marketing has done before and create an evolution for that next space,” said Walsh. “We are looking to build our marketing department out in a more robust way to accommodate a 2022 marketing vision, leverage the capabilities we have and build upon those gaps where we need to fill them.”

NAPA’s marketing team has 30 staffers, including full-time employees and consultants. The comms team sits under marketing.

In the U.S. there are 6,000 NAPA Auto Parts stores, supported by a nationwide network of distribution centers and more than 560,000 available parts, accessories and supplies. The NAPA network extends to more than 17,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers across the U.S. NAPA Auto Parts serves automotive service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers.

Genuine Parts is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. Genuine Parts had 2020 revenue of $16.5 billion, according to a statement.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.