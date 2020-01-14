Nachos get the Hollywood treatment in Taco Bell's latest

Taco Bell is following up its fantastical circus spot for Double Stacked Tacos, directed by Academy Award winner, Robert Stromberg, with another Hollywood production.

Its agency, Deutch LA, recruited stunt man turned big-action filmmaker, David Leitch, to direct a new spot for Nacho Party Packs.

Leitch pulls out all the action-movie favorites, with people crashing through tables and walls as they fight over the last nacho.

The spot will run on broadcast, radio, digital and social through March.

Actual stunt people were cast in the spot, which features two men, who are later joined by a woman, thrashing around an apartment. They spill over sofas, break tables, tear apart goose-down pillows and generally smack each other around as each tries to grab the nacho. The action is juxtaposed by a quaint musical selection of Hayley Mills, singing "Let’s Get Together," from the 1960s version of "The Parent Trap".

The payoff, as the trio crash through a wall into an adjacent apartment, is they find a group enjoying Taco Bell’s abundantly topped nachos.

The message: Nachos can bring you together or tear you apart, depending on the quantity.

The spot, breaking now, appears in time to prime everyone for Super Bowl party menus.

Leitch directed "Deadpool 2" and "Atomic Blonde." Prior to directing, he was a stunt double for Brad Pitt and Matt Damon.