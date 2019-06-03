My/Mo Mochi celebrates weirdness in new campaign

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream wants consumers to celebrate what makes them unique – even if it’s a little weird.

The new "Because, Whatever" campaign was developed in collaboration with creative movement marketing StrawberryFrog with the brand’s consumer at hear. My/Mo Mochi wants its fans to be proud of and embrace heir idiosyncrasies.

"At My/Mo Mochi Ice cream, we embrace fun and playfulness and wanted to create a campaign that would empower and inspire our customers to celebrate the unique way they live their everyday life," said My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Russell Barnett in a statement. "We truly believe that fun doesn’t have to make sense and in today’s world, we can all use a little permission to embrace who we are and the moments of ‘whatever’ we share in our daily lives."

The ads, which will run on national video, social, radio and OOH, feature individuals showing off their weirdness, whether it’s a contortionist playing piano with her feet or a treadmill-walking selfie enthusiast.

"The most exciting brand to work with is My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. Every time you and the brand meet on the street you feel better about yourself and your place in this crazy world we’re living in," according to Tyler DeAngelo, executive creative director at StrawberryFrog. "It reminds us to enjoy it, because whatever."