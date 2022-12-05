Music video's comeback to the living room

As the world’s leading music video network, Vevo is experiencing incredible growth on Connected TV — from expanding its distribution footprint to niche programming to increasing ad investment. In this podcast episode, Vevo’s JP Evangelista talks about the latest TV partnerships, the network’s plans for CTV in 2023, what’s in the works for original Vevo content, and how brands can support emerging artists.
