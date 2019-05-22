This music video uses tech to reinvent search for missing kids

Rock band Soul Asylum released the "Runaway Train" music video in the early 1990s, which was created in partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and featured 36 missing children. Now, 25 years later, the music video is being reborn with technology to help reinvent the search for missing kids.

The "Runaway Train 25" initiative, which was created in collaboration with the NCMEC and advertising agency M/H VCCP, launches ahead of National Missing Children’s Day on May 25.

The reimagined video, featuring musical artists Jamie N Commons and Skylar Grey featuring Gallant, includes geo-location technology that turns the film into a search tool for missing children. Profiles of missing children are automatically updated in the video using NCMEC’s database and the viewer’s location, which can then be shared on social media.

Additionally, digital billboards and transit screens will support the effort around the country, incorporating the geo-targeted technology.

"There is nothing more powerful than when a community comes together to solve a problem. NCMEC's Milk Carton campaign was one of the most ingenious, iconic campaigns ever. It was always current and always local," said John Matejczyk, founder and chief creative officer of M/H VCCP.

He added: "We conceived of Runaway Train 25 as a way to bring art and technology together to accomplish the same thing in video form for finding missing kids. On this passionate mission, we assembled a community of very talented and generous people and partners to help us. Now, we hope that Runaway Train 25 resonates with communities across the country so that NCMEC can bring home more kids than ever before."

RSA Film’s Emmy-award winner Jake Scott directed the video, and Grammy-nominated producer Jayson DeZuzio of KIDinaKORNER produced the record.