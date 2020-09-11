MullenLowe’s Los Angeles office brings on creative partners from Anomaly

MullenLowe has recruited duo Laura Sampedro and Carlos Alija to run creative at its Los Angeles office.

The pair is moving on from Anomaly in New York, where they shaped global campaigns for high-profile accounts, including Coca-Cola. They are reporting to MullenLowe U.S.’ chief executive, Lee Newman, who also is based in Los Angeles.

The partners have shared careers that have taken them across continents and countries, working in London, Sydney and their native Spain. Before joining Anomaly, they worked as creative directors at Wieden+Kennedy in London, working on Honda.

The team is credited with helping Anomaly become Coca-Cola’s agency of record in the U.S. based in part on this summer’s The Great Meal advertisement, which showed vignettes of families and friends worldwide retreating homeward as a response to the pandemic, making and sharing meals.

At MullenLowe’s Los Angeles office, they’ll have a roster that includes Acura, Whole Foods Market, Bacardi’s Grey Goose and Patrón brands, AXE and Providence Health. MullenLowe was recently added to Constellation Brands’ roster of agencies, too.

Other career highlights of the pair include working at BMF in Australia, handling Aldi supermarkets, and at BBDO Madrid in Spain, where they started their conjoined careers working on the Renault business.

“Laura and Carlos bring unexpected creativity to everything they touch, whether it’s for a beloved global brand or a product in an unconventional category,” said MullenLowe’s Newman in a statement. “Beyond their incredible pedigree and portfolio, they bring a crystal clear leadership vision to the creative culture at MullenLowe.”