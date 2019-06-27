MullenLowe PR snags New Balance as it looks to drive earned media

New Balance has chosen MullenLowe PR as it looks to amp up earned media.

The new team will operate between the agency’s New York and Boston offices with additional support across MullenLowe Group’s 65-market global network.

"As we continue to optimize earned media as the centerpiece of our global marketing strategies, we are thrilled to welcome MullenLowe to our PR team to help us shape our consumer storytelling and engagement opportunities," said Romina Bongiovanni, head of global communications at New Balance.

"The agency’s global sensitivities and creative approach have motivated the selection, among other things, and we’re eager to see the energy they’ll bring to our brand, Fearlessly Independent ethos, as well as upcoming product launches, sports partnerships, and innovations."

New Balance and MullenLowe PR have started working together, effective immediately, with plans underway for new product introductions, sponsored athlete programs, and special event activations.

The agency will support New Balance across a multitude of product categories, including running, basketball, baseball, tennis, lifestyle, and more.

Sheila Leyne, managing partner of MullenLowe PR, said: "New Balance is a quintessentially authentic challenger brand with strong values and a history of demonstrating independence and courage.

"It’s really an honor to represent a brand with such a clear sense of purpose and a commitment to support those who defy convention and carve their own paths."

The relationship builds upon an existing one New Balance has with MullenLowe Mediahub, a sibling agency that has been responsible for media planning and buying for New Balance since 2018.