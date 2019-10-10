MullenLowe embarks on disruptive brand campaign for TaxAct as new AOR

MullenLowe will lead the creative charge for TaxAct as its agency of record.

The duo is already working on a disruptive new brand campaign designed to inspire and engage consumers looking for innovative solutions to simplify the tax-preparation process.

"We have big ambitions and growth goals for the TaxAct brand, and we’re excited to have a new agency partner who shares our passion and belief in the power of breakthrough creativity to propel businesses," said Michelle Hagen, chief marketing officer at TaxAct.

"MullenLowe presented an idea that is provocative, is progressive, and aligns with our brand purpose of empowering people in the complex tax-preparation process."

It follows a competitive agency review which kicked off in June.

The pitch was led by Janet Bustin, founder of Myzyme, a marketing consultancy based in Dallas, Texas.

TaxAct will be working with MullenLowe’s New York–based team, including President Kelly Fredrickson, Managing Director Rebekah Pagis, Executive Creative Directors Dave Weist and Tim Vaccarino, and Head of Strategy Jonny Gadd.

A multimedia campaign is scheduled to launch in early 2020, coinciding with tax-preparation season.

"The independent spirit of TaxAct was a real magnet for us," said Fredrickson. "They have a strong challenger mentality. It’s an exciting brief and opportunity for our strategic and creative thinkers, and it’s very gratifying to have the work we presented during the pitch be selected to go to market."