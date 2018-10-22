MTV scoops up Lego's Lars Silberbauer for digital content role

MTV has hired Lars Silberbauer, previously senior global director of social media and video at Lego, as the senior-VP of Viacom’s MTV Digital Studios, a newly creative role.

Silberbauer, who is relocating from London to New York for the position, will officially start on November 1. He is reporting to Jacqueline Parkes, CMO and executive-VP, of Digital Studios, MTV, VH1 and Logo Group, and Kelly Day, president of Viacom Digital Studios.

In the new post, Silberbauer will handle creative, development and production for MTV’s digital originals, as well as oversee its digital brand social channels, such as "Cribs" and "TRL." He is tasked with helping the brand grow across platforms as it reinvents classic shows for digital and launches new series.

During his time at Lego, Silberbauer transformed the toy brand into a global digital powerhouse by creating the strategy himself and building the team. In 2014, he debuted Lego TV in 24 markets around the world. Silberbauer also helped grow the Lego Facebook page to more than 12 million fans and he made the YouTube channel a platform that receives more than one billion views per year.

Before Lego, Silberbauer spent a decade as a strategist that connected traditional broadcasting with digital experiences.