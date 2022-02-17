MTN Dew brings Puppy Monkey Baby out of retirement in campaign starring Charlie Day

MTN Dew’s new tongue-in-cheek campaign, starring actor Charlie Day and created by TBWA\Chiat\Day NY, is intentionally self-aware about how redundant advertising can be — despite MTN Dew being a big advertiser itself.

Released on Thursday, the PepsiCo brand’s new campaign features Day in 10 spots that aim to poke fun at advertising without being too “inside baseball,” said Pat O’Toole, VP MTN Dew.

In one spot, Dayplays a Dew-loving grandpa. In another, he says, “Ads are getting shorter and sh–,” before MTN Dew bottles come crashing down and cut him off. He breaks through a slide to continue talking, before another slide crashes down on him.

Across the 10 spots, MTN Dew, MTN Dew Zero Sugar, Diet MTN Dew, MTN Dew Spark and MTN Dew Spark Zero Sugar are all featured.

MTN Dew tapped Day as its celebrity spokesperson because of the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star’s self-deprecating humor and tone, which fit perfectly with MTN Dew’s satirical campaign, said O’Toole. The campaign also aims to connect with Gen Z consumers, who are lovers of self-deprecating and self-referential ads.

Day’s humor particularly shines in the spot, “Charlie Day, Zach Lavine & blatant product placement,” which includes a cameo from NBA All-Star Zach LaVine. In the spot, LaVine plays basketball as he asks the audience, “Ever notice how obvious product placement is?”

He tosses the ball to Day, who is decked out in a MTN Dew suit. The ball is also revealed to be branded with the MTN Dew logo.

“Huh, I guess I never really noticed,” Day says before tossing the ball back to LaVine, whose uniform is also branded with the MTN Dew logo. The camera pulls back to reveal that MTN Dew’s tagline, “Do the Dew.” and logo are all over the court, including branded on inflatable tube men. In the background an upbeat song with the simple lyrics of “MTN Dew” plays.

Day and LaVine start drinking the soda and realize that the only words they can say now are, “MTN Dew.”

The spot concludes with the triumphant return of MTN Dew’s viral sensation Puppy Monkey Baby, a hybrid character that made its last appearance at the 2016 Super Bowl. The voice-over sings “Puppy Monkey Baby, where you at?” and the famed character appears clapping together MTN Dew-branded thundersticks.

For years, Puppy Monkey Baby has resided at PepsiCo’s headquarters in Purchase, New York, but the MTN Dew team decided it was time to break him out of retirement for this campaign.

“We always thought, ‘Is there a right time to bring him back?’” said O’Toole. “We’ve always had it in the back of our mind. When we saw the scripts, the wheels started turning a bit. We decided to put him to work, and the result is spectacular.”