MSCHF inject Nikes with holy water, call them 'Jesus Shoes' and sell them for $2K

Thou shalt cop a naughty pair of Jesus Shoes.

You’re looking at Nike sneakers injected with holy water from the Jordan River. There’s only 20 in the world and -- admit it -- you’re weirdly intrigued.

The 60cc of liquid has been injected into the Air Max 97 bubble sole by MSCHF. It claims the insole is made with 100 percent frankincense wool, while the laces are home to a steel crucifix.

"We made the Jesus Shoe because we thought it would be cool to say we ‘walk on water,’ said Gabriel Whaley, MSCHF founder. "It's just a cool, premium product, but it can have a lot of different meanings for different people, which makes for a true MSCHF drop. We hand-crafted each piece, so there was a very limited batch of around 20."

No -- they’re not a joke. But they are a huge jibe at cultural hype. MSCHF listed them on resale sneaker marketplace StockX, where the latest pair allegedly went for $2,480.

In recent years, the company had been serving brands including MTV, Casper and Netflix as an advertising agency. But Whaley is ridding MSCHF of that tag, leaning more into product innovation and contemporary media.

He told Campaign US: "We're MSCHF. We're not an ad agency. Instead we're more like a counter-culture media/product brand, playing in a gray area that isn't yet defined by traditional approaches.

"Our objective is simple: to drop a new piece every second and fourth Tuesday of the month that reflects who we are: Unique, a bit subversive, very mischievous. Multiple mediums."

Nike's partnership with Jesus Shoes is very, very non-existent.

Amen.