MSCHF declares war on fragmented streaming world, plays Netflix, Disney+, Hulu for free

I bet your TV bundle looks something like this: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ (if you’ve already given into it/have a family) and cable for live sport.

Fragmented AF.

Disruption company MSCHF is making a point about the walled-gardens and is playing all of the above (as well as Showtime and HBO NOW) online right now for free.

Yes, this is piracy. And yes, it’s only a matter of time before it’s taken down.

Part of the manifesto reads: "Netflix has all the Netflix stuff, Disney has all the Disney stuff, and never the twain shall meet. Let’s change that, however briefly.

"Whenever media becomes inaccessible, piracy thrives again - from the 1960’s BBC 1-hour limit on pop music, to the iTunes store mp3 tyranny of the 00s. Today, All The Streams comes in response to the fragmentation and walled-garden paradigm that has risen to prominence for online video streaming services.

"All The Streams doesn’t care about user-utility, it doesn’t care about scalability - and it certainly doesn’t care about terms of service! All The Streams is made to revel in platform independence, and to demonstrate how even the most lo-fi hacks can be the equal of giants."

It adds: "At a time where 'up next' tends to be hot algorithmic garbage, pirate radio offers up the idiosyncracy of human decision across an unrestricted breadth of choice. We’re going to play anything and everything we feel like.

"We’re going to make a frankensteinian playlist of media that none of these streaming platforms could ever recommend to you because it would cost them the profits of their exclusively-owned content. Sit back and enjoy the ride: like all pirate media offerings, we’re doing this for you."