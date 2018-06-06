Movers & Shakers: Y&R, Sparks & Honey, Possible and more

by Oliver McAteer Added 5 hours ago
Clockwise L to R: Pitch's co-CEOs Marisstella Marinkovic and Sara Bamossy, Possible's SVP Marc Blaskey
The week's account wins and losses, promotions, new hires and layoffs.

Wins & Losses

Stephen David Entertainment is fusing forces with New York-based cultural consultancy Sparks & Honey to create a new model for documentary and reality programming. "As we search for the next big idea and talent, partnering with the team at Sparks & Honey, and their proprietary system, is like having hundreds of people in casting and development," said Stephen David, CEO of Stephen David Entertainment.

Y&R has been named the AOR for the Miss America Organization, with a focus on helping reimagine the brand and competition for a new generation of female leaders. This week, the Miss America Organization also announced that it is getting rid of the swimsuit competition and will no longer judge women on their physical appearance.

Activision has hired Space150 as its social agency, focusing on Call of Duty and Bungie’s Destiny franchise. Space150 will work on social strategy and lead the execution of program activities in the United States.

Prairie Organic Spirits named Haberman its new AOR, following a competitive review. Under the parternship, Haberman just launched a new campaign for the brand called "A Better Spirit."

Up & Out

Fred Hawrysh has joined Ruder Finn to fill the newly-created role of EVP, head of integrated communications.

LA-based agency Pitch is promoting Sara Bamossy to CEO alongside industry veteran Marisstella Marinkovicas.

Marketing technology and services company Adaptly today announced that Angie More has joined the company as SVP, revenue.

Chandra Brabson has joined advertising agency 3Headed Monster, Dallas, as account director.

Marc Blaskey is taking on the role of SVP at Possible. 

Vox Media has hired Meridith Webster, previously at  Emerson Collective, as the company's first chief communications office.

