Movers & Shakers: WPP, space150, AREA 17 and more

Wins & Losses

The consumer health division of pharmaceuticals giant Bayer has appointed MullenLowe Group as a global agency partner after a pitch against a team from Omnicom.

TikTok is hunting for an agency to dominate SXSW with 2020 project

Lowes Foods invests in creativity to scale business with Walrus as new AOR.

Up & Out

Tracey Busch has been promoted to executive director of space150’s New York office.

Planet Fitness has announced the appointment of their new CMO, Jeremy Tucker. He joins Planet Fitness from Nissan North America and will report to CEO Chris Rondeau.

WPP’s Geometry welcomes Manuel Bordé as North American creative lead

TBWA\Media Arts Lab has announced the appointment of Marianne Stefanowicz as the agency’s first chief communications officer.

Bicoastal Station Film has signed acclaimed commercial and music video director Declan Whitebloom for commercials in the U.S.

GasBuddy has announced the addition of Steve Dooley as vice president of advertising sales, based in Detroit, where he will lead GasBuddy’s Central and West Coast advertising sales efforts.

Ukonwa Ojo joins M·A·C Cosmetics as senior vice president, global marketing.

Hannah Kreiswirth has been named partner/COO at AREA 17, joining founder/CEO George Eid and founding partner/CCO Kemp Attwood on its global leadership team.

Emmy-nominated creative, Zach Hilder returns to 72andSunny Los Angeles as group creative director to help lead the NFL account alongside Group Creative Director, Erwin Federico.

KB Home, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has announced Amit Desai as the new chief marketing officer of the company.