Movers & Shakers: WPP, FCB, AT&T and more

Wins & Losses

GlaxoSmithKline has moved the global Panadol advertising business out of Grey and into a bespoke integrated WPP team after a competitive pitch. WPP will be responsible for creating integrated creative campaigns and content across advertising, digital, shopper activation and PR for the painkiller brand.

AT&T appoints Tribal Worldwide/DDB as corporate social media agency of record.

Thomas’, the number-one selling English Muffin brand in America, selects MONO as the lead creative agency of record for Thomas' English Muffins, Bagels and Swirl breads.

Madwell announces partnership with digital wireless carrier Visible.

Up & Out

Musa Tariq is appointed Airbnb’s new marketing director for experiences.

FCB hires Antoniette Wico as EVP, group management director.

Arnold names Zamile Vilakazi new head of integrated production.

Tara Nolan signs on with Merkley+Partners as director of business development, replacing Rob Moorman who was with the agency for more than 10 years as CMO.

360i appoints WeiWei Dong as group creative director.

St.Louis-based Brighton Advertising is adds to its senior leadership team with the hire of Molly Weber in the new role of VP, director of account management and strategic planning.

Cashmere Agency, based in Los Angeles, announces the addition of William Petersen, SVP, social.

Production studio Humble signs legally blind filmmaker and YouTube star James Rath.

Figliulo & Partners has hired Nick Van Amburg from The New York Times to serve as the agency's head of distribution.