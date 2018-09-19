Movers & Shakers: Wieden+Kennedy, iCrossing, Omnicom and more

Wins & Losses



One Medical names Giant Spoon media agency of record.

Twinings selects Terri & Sandy as its U.S. creative agency of record.

Up & Out

Colleen DeCourcy and Tom Blessington have been named to lead Wieden+Kennedy (W+K) as co-presidents. Dave Luhr and Susan Hoffman will move into chair roles alongside W+K co-founder Dan Wieden.

Award winning creative Chelsea Steiger opens FF’s Los Angeles office as creative director.

Martina Suess joins iCrossing as global head of marketing and communications.

Liz Paradise joins Omnicom’s Bright Red, a Tallahassee-based marketing communications firm, as the first chief creative officer.

Sam Wilkes is the latest addition to New York brand design agency Vault49. She joins as associate creative director.

Lifestyle entertainment company, Kin, takes on digital media sales veteran George Stewart joins the company as chief revenue officer, based in New York City, and Carrie Cochran, who joins the company as VP of brand partnerships in Chicago.

Austin-based innovation agency T3 adds Kelley Mitchell Price as vice president of experience, and David Hawes as vice president of client engagement and portfolio lead.

Mcgarrybowen names Greg Johnson as the agency’s first chief innovation officer.

Marketsmith promotes Phil Polchinski to lead data scientist.

Engine appoints Jim Moffatt as CEO of Europe and Asia Pacific.