Movers & Shakers: Weight Watchers, CBS, MightHive and more

Wins, Losses & Other Brand/Agency News

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) has made some changes to its agency roster, following a competitive review handled by MediaLink. "WW has designed a custom solution to deliver a dynamic media approach from brand through demand, supported by superior talent across a select set of agency partners," a WW spokesperson said. "As part of a broader ‘Team WW’ structure for North America, WW has tasked WPP to upstream strategy and media planning and buying, working hand-in-hand with Decoded Advertising, which has expanded its performance media and creative responsibilities for WW."

Business Finland has retained Zapwater Communications, Inc. for PR support in the U.S. for an initiative to increase awareness of Finnish project partners, including consumer, design, tourism and travel brands.

CBS has shifted its media planning and buying business to Horizon Media after 12 years with Omnicom’s OMD. The win includes CBS, CBS All Access and Showtime and is part of the network’s ongoing post-merger integration and is in alignment with the ViacomCBS portfolio of brands, Campaign US learned.

Up & Out

S4Capital’s MightyHive has hired digital analytics veteran Sayf Sharif as the senior director of data for North America as part of the company’s continued investment in the growth of its analytics team worldwide. In this role, Sayf will advance data strategy conversations with clients to drive media value, best-in-class user experience, and data integrity

Fiona Carter, who stepped down from her role as chief brand officer of AT&T last week, is joining Goldman Sachs as its first CMO, effective September 1. The industry veteran joined AT&T in 2015 after serving as chief operating officer at Omnicom's Diversified Agency Services network.

Michael Nyman, founder and CEO of Acceleration Community of Companies, has hired agency veteran Patrick Lafferty and talent executive and DEI advocate Kristena Hatcher. Lafferty, former president of mcgarrybowen, has taken on the COO title at ACC’s operating group, leading all acquired businesses; while Hatcher, previously at Creative Artists Agency, will lead talent management, recruitment and culture at the company.