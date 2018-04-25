Movers & Shakers: Vox Media, KBS, Reebok and more

Wins & losses

Creative agency Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal & Partners (KBS) has been selected as the social media agency of record for Jaeger-LeCoultre (JLC), the Swiss-based luxury watch and clock manufacturer.

Jellyfish, a digital marketing agency, has launched its first Manhattan office. It is the tenth location and follows 2017 launches of offices in Washington D.C., San Francisco and Barcelona.

Up & out

ICF Olson has appointed Chip Knicker as head of digital business for the firm's marketing and communications agency.

Vox Media’s CMO Lindsay Nelson is being promoted as the company’s first chief commercial officer. She will retain her existing CMO duties.

Wongdoody, the creative agency recently acquired by global consultancy Infosys, has added two creative hires to its staff: Vanessa Witter will take on the role of creative director, and Amy Matheu is the new senior art director. Both will report to executive creative director, Pam Fujimoto out of the agency’s Los Angeles offices.

Justin Nesci has been named executive vice president of advanced audio and data revenue at iHeartMedia.

Josh Hurley has joined independent agency Fusion92 as the executive creative director.

Melanie Boulden is assuming the role of vice president of marketing at Reebok.