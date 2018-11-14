Movers & Shakers: VMLY&R, Wunderman, The BAM Connection and more

Wins & Losses

Independent Brooklyn-based agency The BAM Connection is awarded work for four other Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits brands: Redemption Rye Whiskey, Joseph Carr Wines, Barone Fini and Layer Cake Wines.

Curate Mobile acquires JUICE Mobile, Canada’s only "Certified Against Fraud" mobile marketing and ad tech firm dedicated to growing and monetizing the mobile advertising ecosystem.

Media consultancy ID Comms opens U.S. office in New York.

Aspectus wins work from BackOffice Associates, a data transformation company, to deliver its U.K. and EMEA communications program.

Swift and Forsman & Bodenfors are among the latest agencies to become 3% Certified.

Up & Out

Debbi Vandeven will lead VMLY&R’s creative organization as global chief creative officer/ She is responsible for more than 2,000 creatives across the world.

Wunderman Seattle appoints Justin Marshall as managing director.

AdSwerve expands leadership team with the appointment of Kristina Yarrington as VP of marketing and JB Sugar, VP of sales.

Vault49 appoints Spencer Ryan as creative services director.

Mark Regan joins Triad Retail Media as SVP of strategy.

Nexus Studios signs director Mischa Rozema.

SITO Mobile strengthens leadership team with AT&T veteran Alex Cherones as the new head of product development.