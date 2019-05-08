Movers & Shakers: VMLY&R, DDB, Johannes Leonardo and more

Wins & Losses

Bastion Collective, the largest privately-owned Australian communications group, has expanded its presence in the United States with the acquisition of two Irvine, California digital agencies. It has bought Rare Branding, a digital marketing agency and Digital Brand Group, a web and mobile application development services company.

Uproar PR has been acquired by Kanaris Group.

Broadsign acquires Canadian digital out-of-home programmatic exchange Campsite to improve buyer access to DOOH inventory.

Levelwing becomes AOR for Mellow Mushroom.

Up & Out

Johannes Leonardo welcomes Ben Muldrew as business integration lead.

VMLY&R promotes award-winning creative leader Rosie McGuire to executive creative director.

Sterling-Rice Group (SRG) is deepening its growing branding and environmental design practices with the hire of award-winning designer Jeremy Kay in the new role of director of brand environments.

Havas Media Group Names Erin Flaxman global chief growth officer.

Helo signs director and architect Sebastian Kite.

Pavone Marketing Group taps Elise Brown as first senior PR strategist.

Greenberg Strategy, a research and strategy consultancy, adds three senior people to its leadership team. Diana Bailey and Faith Markham both join as vice presidents, strategic planning. Laura Sigman joins to head up all marketing activities in the newly created role of director of marketing, reporting to Kim Lundgren, president.

HUSH ads art director Ryan Rowlett and Danielle Towslee as architectural designer.

Sean Eidson joins T3 to as executive practice lead.

Kristen Bell joins La-Z-Boy family as new brand ambassador.

Jones Knowles Ritchie announces the hire of Lisa Smith in the role of executive creative director.

Funworks adds four people to their team from some of the industry's top agencies, including BBDO, Havas, and McGarryBowen: Jiangzi Tan (Tanny) as senior art director, Kevin Turner as senior copywriter, Claire Crozier as senior account director and Nicole Dongara as account director.

Camp + King promotes Emily Dillow and David Morrissey to brand and strategy leads.

DDB takes on Jon Flannery as EVP executive creative director at DDB Chicago.

The&Partnership hires McCann/Droga5 vet Colm Murphy as CSO for the firm’s New York office.