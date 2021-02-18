Movers & Shakers: Victoria’s Secret, TD Bank, LinkedIn, Old Spice, and more

In the pitch room

Victoria’s Secret tapped WPP to handle its advertising and e-commerce strategy, reversing an in-house marketing strategy.

AB InBev named Publicis Groupe’s Epsilon as its data agency of record.

TD Bank is reviewing its creative and media agencies in North America, which could mean a loss for Publicis Groupe, Havas Group and Omnicom Group's TBWA\Chiat\Day, according to Business Insider.

BI also scooped that Kaiser Permanente launched a review for creative, media, B2B and digital, according to Business Insider. Campbell Ewald has handled the account for 17 years.

Meineke Car Care Centers and Take 5 Oil Change, both owned by Driven Brands, hired Erich & Kallman as its agency of record.

Agency news

Six former R/GA leaders formed the consultancy Proto, backed by a minority investment from WPP.

MSQ launched a global B2B agency, MSQ B2B, led by Tom Stein as chairman.

Purpose Worldwide launched to help clients with marketing and PR initiatives.

LinkedIn is the latest tech giant to launch a content creator program and is looking for a head of community to run it.

Ebiquity has created a digital innovation center, marking the completion of its integration with Digital Decisions. Ruben Schreurs, formerly CEO of Digital Decisions, has been appointed as group chief product officer and Peter Hanford, previously CCO, is group director of digital growth. Digital Decisions' co-founder and former COO, Lars Noordewier will be managing director.

Influencers who make money through advertising can now join SAG-AFTRA.

On the move

Target tapped Cara Sylvester, previously SVP of merchandising for home products, as the retail giant's first chief marketing and digital officer.

Sweetgreen hired Thomas Wilder as its first-ever ECD to build an in-house agency.

Publicis Groupe named Helen Lin, a 14-year veteran of the holding company, as its chief digital officer.

R/GA appointed Ashish Prashar as global CMO — one of the first chief marketing officers and C-suite execs to have been formerly incarcerated.

Deirdre McGlashan joined MDC Partners Inc. in the new role: chief media officer.

Univision tapped Dan Riess as EVP, chief growth officer, and Dan Aversano as SVP, data, analytics and advanced advertising.

Noah Brodsky was named president and chief brand officer of Travel + Leisure Group following its rebrand from Wyndham Destinations.

Gen Z media company Kyra rebranded with three new divisions: Kyra Talent, Kyra Studios and Kyra Digital, and named Jusin Weber as its talent manager and Keri Roberts as director of podcasting.

Arnold hired Matt Kennedy as a junior copywriter at the agency after the Chicago Portfolio School grad reached out to CCOs and ECDs at agencies by sending them a Venmo request for $50,000 — his estimate for a starting salary.

Nexstar Inc. named Lori Tavoularis CRO of its digital division, Jennifer Scilabro as SVP of local digital sales, and Wil Danielson SVP of national digital sales.

Team One hired 72andSunny vet Jessica Sinn as its new management director of growth to oversee marketing and new business.

Digital consultancy Envoy hired Chris D’amico as its executive creative director.

Adelaide named Ethan Rapp as its president.

22Squared promoted former CCO Erica Hoholick to president and COO.

Weber Shandwick tapped Dieste vet Ciro Sarmiento as its first New York CCO.

BSSP hired Robison Mattei and Will Sands as its newest ACDs.

Brand Buzz

P&G is reconsidering a partnership with Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison for Crest advertising following his controversial comments about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who attended an antebellum plantation-themed party in 2018.

Carhartt and Guinness launched their third merch collection featuring men’s and women’s sweatshirts, T-shirts and hats to celebrate the hardworking men and women who help build a better world.

Aperol launched its #AperolLovesPizza social campaign through Pi Day (March 14), and will donate $31,415 to Another Round, Another Rally, a non-profit financial resource providing COVID relief grants to families in the hospitality community. Aperol will donate an additional $3.14 for every post using #AperolLovesPizza and @AperolUSA.

Speaking of food, McDonald’s is giving early access to its new crispy chicken sandwich. For $5, customers can visit CHKNDrop.com on Feb. 18 at noon ET for access to the sandwich, before its nationwide release. Customers can also access a never-before-heard song by music producer Tay Keith on 7” vinyl and a limited-edition hoodie.

Old Spice is opening its first-ever brick and mortar barbershop and retail space in Columbus, Ohio.

Kendall Jenner has a tequila brand, 818 Tequila, joining the likes of George Clooney, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Rita Ora and Nick Jonas. Still thirsty? Nestle is selling its North America water bottle brands, including Poland Spring, Arrowhead and Pure Life, for $4.3 billion.

For good

Facebook launched We the Culture, a digital community managed by a team of Black employees that aims to amplify Black creator voices.

LinkedIn is offering free ads to non profit and disaster response organizations recruiting volunteers to help distribute and share information about the COVID-19 vaccines.