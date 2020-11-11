Movers & Shakers: VaynerMedia, Ogilvy, Clorox, Amazon, Nielsen, CBS, Denny’s

Agency news

VaynerMedia launched new consulting products to help marketers reach Gen Z audiences through gaming, e-sports and influencer marketing.

Agencies are beefing up their e-commerce skills. Cincinnati-based Icon Marketing Communications acquired Seattle e-commerce agency Marketplace Clicks, an Amazon Advertising partner. And commerce agency The Stable purchased e-commerce agency RichContext.

In indieland, Tokyo-based branding agency Eat Creative joined independent agency network Magnet; full-service agency OH Partners launched specialty agency group OH Holdings and acquired digital creative agency Nomadic; and Just acquired Enigma to launch full-service agency Just Global.

The annual OAAA Obie Awards revealed a powerhouse jury of agency talent led by R/GA chief creative officer Tiffany Rolfe. The jury also includes Wieden + Kennedy’s Susan Hoffman, FCB Chicago’s Kevin Grady and TwentyFirstCenturyBrand’s Jonathan Mildenhall.

On the move

Ogilvy Consulting named Marlice Johnson to lead global business development.

AT&T Communications hired former Hilton exec Kellyn Smith Kenny as chief marketing and growth officer, and Kate Spade New York brought on Jenny Campbell from Tinder as its CMO.

D&I push: Kansas City agency Barkley hired Adam Miller as director of diversity and inclusion, Group Nine Media named Fanta Camara as head of diversity, equity and inclusion and Organic hired Danielle Sherman as director of people and culture.

Chris Petranto will lead global analytics at Kantar.

Match Marketing Group appointed Matt Horton and Dexter Black as creative directors.

FutureBrand NA named Microsoft and Mondelez vet Eliza Yvette Esquivel as CSO.

Ohio independent agency Hart added Kira Clifton as SVP, media strategy and analytics.

Ebiquity brought on Ruben Schreurs as group chief product officer, a new role.

Seen Group announced Jane Walsh as CEO of the Global Seen Group Business.

In ad tech: Kubient named Ryan Adams SVP of partnerships, Vungle appointed Jeremy Bondy as CEO, Lotame brought on Verizon Media vet Eliza Nevers as SVP of product and Foursquare CEO David Shim stepped down.

Tech download

EU regulators filed antitrust charges against Amazon for using data from its store products to gain advantages over third-party sellers.

The Trade Desk had another stellar Q3 thanks to the increase in streaming, sending its stock price up more than 27% after announcing results.

Measurement firm Integral Ad Science laid off more employees in a restructure this week after cutting 10% of staff in May.

Twitter rolled out its new carousel ad format globally.

Mobile attribution company Kochava acquired Thalamus, an advertising vendor database, to launch a directory that connects buyers and sellers of legitimate inventory.

In the media

Nielsen added 55 million smart TV households and set-top box data from Vizio, DirecTV and Dish to inform its television ratings, a major move toward addressability for the measurement firm.

ESPN slashed 10% of its workforce, laying off about 300 employees and closing 200 job openings, as parent Disney reels from the pandemic. WarnerMedia also laid off 1,200 employees.

The New York Times now has 7 million digital subscribers.

NBCUniversal beefed up its commerce offerings under One Platform Commerce, including a retail partner network and new shoppable ad products through a partnership with PayPal.

iHeartMedia has partnered with Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Weisberg’s podcast company Pushkin Industries on sales and production.

On D&I

CBS set diversity targets for its reality TV shows to cast at least 50% BIPOC talent, and put 25% of unscripted budget development toward BIPOC creatives.

Beyoncé signed a multiyear partnership with Peloton to celebrate HBCUs, which kicked off with a series of themed workouts for homecoming season. They are also giving digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs.

Spotify launched Outside Voices, a podcast series that amplifies global creatives in the BIPOC community.

For Good

For Veterans Day, Denny’s kicked off its first “Heroes Tour” to deliver hot meals to homeless veterans in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California.

NBCUniversal launched a residency program that gives two veterans the opportunity to join its ad sales and partnerships team.

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York developed a social campaign and new visual identity for the Tuskegee Airmen in conjunction with a new documentary from Lucasfilm.

General Mills partnered with nonprofit Special Spectators to launch a virtual version of its 2020 behind-the-scenes college football tours for seriously ill children, including video calls from players and coaches and tailgate care packages.

Verizon joined the World Economic Forum’s Trillion Trees Platform and doubled its goal to plant 20 million trees by 2030. The company also introduced a sustainable shopping bag.

‘Tis the season

Jameson Irish Whiskey is giving away nine-foot tall Christmas trees made of 130 empty light-up Jameson bottles.

Verizon Media and Walmart partnered on a joint holiday campaign to give consumers first-look deals on Walmart products in Verizon Media content.

Dunkin’s holiday merch store is back, with limited edition items from personalized apparel, to bedding, bikes and mini fridges.

Pinterest launched a holiday gift guide featuring the most searched gifts on the platform.