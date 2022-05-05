Movers & Shakers: Uber, EA, Walgreens, Google and more

In the Pitch Room

Uber hired Johannes Leonardo as its creative agency.

Influencer platform LTK chose Deloitte Digital as its first agency of record.

Industry News

EA is looking for gamers and content creators to join its creator network platform.

The OAAA has established a brand council committed to aligning the out of home marketplace with advertiser needs.

Republica Havas celebrated its 15th birthday with a Quinceañera in Miami featuring local performers.

The Many is giving its staff Mother's and Father's Day off this year.

​​On the Move

Walgreens named Linh Peters, formerly CMO of Calvin Klein, as its new chief marketing officer.

Ogilvy vet Lauren Crampsie was named president of Viral Nation Marketing.

Barbarian named Peloton’s Tim Wilson chief creative officer.

Hira Mohibullah joined VMLY&R From BBDO Pakistan as executive creative director, based in Kansas City.

Fabio Costa was appointed executive creative director for Saatchi & Saatchi Seattle.

Ning Li joined Hylink Digital as executive creative director.

Mikko Pietilä joins 180NY as executive creative director.

Sue Han joined Doner as EVP, bolstering its brand leadership team.

B-Reel LA appointed Ryan Griffin as client partner.

Octagon promoted Matt Malichio to EVP, group creative director.

The Ad Council appointed 21 new members to its board of directors.

Josefina Casellas was promoted to executive creative directorof Spanish-Speaking LATAM at R/GA.

Sarah Van Mosel joined iHeartMedia as EVP of the iHeart Audience Network.

Adform appointed John Piccone regional president, U.S. and promoted Julian Baring to global SVP of business development.

The Maverick Group hired Simon Derungs as client services director.

Susan Levy joins Vault49 ashead of client management, a new role.

TDA Boulder named Jeremy Seibold as its second partner.

Brand Buzz

Fearless Girl is going digital with the drop of its first NFT collection to spread its message beyond Wall Street.

Johnnie Walker is also getting into NFTs through a partnership with VeeFriends, Gary Vaynerchuk’s NFT collection. NFT holders will get exclusive offerings and a special experience at NFT conference VeeCon.

For Mental Health Awareness Month, PepsiCo’s sparkling water brand Soulboost is sponsoring five people’s journeys, up to $5,000 each, to any desired location they choose to ease their minds and find solace.

For Good

Google is giving every U.S. business up to 500 Google Career Certificate scholarships to upskill their employees, equal to $100,000 of workforce training.

Verizon has announced bold plans to expand Adfellows, its program dedicated to tackling the diversity and inclusion gap in advertising, including expanding the program to eight times its size to provide opportunities for 250 fellows per year by 2026.

Matercard is partnering with Stand Up 2 Cancer to donate 1 cent, up to $5 million,for every cardholder purchase through July 15. The initiative is part of a 10-year collaboration in which Mastercard has donated more than $60 million to the organization.

Airwick is partnering with the World Wildlife Fund on a campaign, called the #SquareFootSuperBloom, which shows how one square foot of wildflowers can have a positive impact on the environment.