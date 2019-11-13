Movers & Shakers: TRIPTK, McKinney, FCB's Brandon Cooke and more

Wins & Losses

Publicis Groupe Power of One Solution has been named global Agency-of-Record for Align Technology and its Invisalign and iTero Brands.

Brand consultancy TRIPTK has announced the formation of TRIPTK Design, a new branding and digital design offering in NYC, led by Head of Design, Daniel Arena, with a design team consisting of several other notable hires from Sunday Morning.

Independent ad agency Connelly Partners has been named AOR for Atlantic Broadband, one of the country’s largest cable operators.

McKinney has announced that it has been chosen as agency of record for Little Caesars.

A huge congratulations to Brandon Cooke, global chief communications officer at FCB, who was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF)'s Advertising Hall of Achievement for 2019. Cooke was one of eight honorees and was praised for helping to advance the advertising industry by demanding change, spearheading evolution and challenging traditional leadership.

Up & Out

Maud Meister, previously creative strategy director, has been promoted to group director of brand at Code and Theory, while Paul Simoneschi and Silvan Reinhold have been promoted to group technical directors.

Trollbäck+Company has appointed Bo Bishop as executive director, creative strategy and Fran Roberts as creative director.

Fancy, the woman-owned and operated creative agency has hired Lindsey Seyman for the new role of managing partner/accounts.

Dentsu Aegis Network has announced Eduardo Bicudo, former LatAmAccenture Interactive lead, as the new head of its Brazilian operation, effective immediately.

Gyro has named Philip Black as senior vice president of strategy for Chicago and Denver.

Barbarian, the digital creative agency backed by Cheil Worldwide, has announced the appointment of Lamar Hines to chief technology officer, effective immediately.

Sara Robertson, most recently Xaxis’ Global VP, Product & Engineering has been named global VP, disruption at Xaxis, while Silvia Sparry most recently managing director, operations for Xaxis EMEA has been named Global VP, operations & platforms at the company.

Applicaster has announced Jason Johns as its new VP of sales for EMEA and APAC. Johns brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, previously serving as VP of global sales at Ooyala.

Denver-based LRXD has brought on agency veteran Tony George as its new chief operating officer.