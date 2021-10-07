Movers & Shakers: TikTok, Dunkaroos, Crest, Truly Hard Seltzer and more

In the pitch room

Fruit of the Loom tapped GSD&M as its new agency of record.

Studio City PXL was selected as tequila brand Casa Del Sol’s digital agency of record.

Ron Foth Advertising was named agency of record for the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

Agency News

GSD&M won the Grand Effie for their work “Popeye's Chicken Wars”

Global acquired audio content and technology start-up, Remixd.

Omnicom’s Sparks & Honey launched a diversity, equity and inclusion consulting practice.

Sortlist, a B2B company that pairs marketing agencies with projects, raised $11 million to expand to the USA and U.K., creating over 200 jobs.

Katie Kinsella and her coworkers at The Game Agency are hosting their first live virtual Jeopardy! game for members of the LGBTQ community at 3M, Best Buy, Ecolabs and Target on October 11 (National Coming Out Day).

Marketing agency Rosie Labs launched a Tel Aviv branch led by Ronit Druke.

On the Move

Chewy tapped former Amazon VP Mark Eamer as chief marketing officer.

Walmart named Seth Dallaire as chief revenue officer. Dallaire most recently led advertising at Instacart, and prior to that led advertising at Amazon.

Hulu president Kelly Campbell left the company to become president of NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service.

General Motors selected Edward Kummer to lead the company's new digital business unit as chief digital officer.

Bank of America’s Lou Paskalis joined MMA Global as president, chief operating officer.

Havas Media Group tapped Greg Walsh as CEO, North America, and iProspect selected Danielle Gonzeles as its first North American CEO.

Huge named Abdul Wahid Ovaice as global executive creative director for Google.

Delaware-based creative agency Shiny, promoted Jeff Nichol from senior designer to art director..

Tastemade tapped Al Hawes as its head of partner experience and operations.

​Catalina hired Stacey Hawes as U.S. chief revenue officer, direct and channel sales.

Amanda Zarle joined HeyLet’sGo! as its first chief strategy officer.

LinkedIn influencer Jocelyn Macdonald (aka “Call Me Joyce”) joined Netrush as head of marketing.

Code and Theory tapped Anne Sachs, former chief content officer at Thrive Global, as senior director of editorial strategy.

Brand Buzz

Beyond Meat rolled out its first breakfast product, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties, in all Sam’s Club stores.

Dunkaroos released a‘90s-inspired streetwear collection. Fans can snag a custom digital outfit for $19.90 or rock physical merch IRL including fanny packs, T-shirts and hats.

TikTok debuted an NFT collection, “TikTok Top Moments,” featuring six culturally significant videos from the platform. Proceeds from the sales will mostly go back to the creators and NFT artists.

Truly Hard Seltzer will open its first brick and mortar store in Los Angeles in early 2022.

Crest is giving away limited-edition candy safes for Hallowen for kids to protect their teeth and their candy stash.

McCormick selected Jo Luna as its first-ever Director of Taco Relations.

Busch Light opened “Treework,” an outdoor, co-working space, located in the woodlands of Colorado.

For good

Netflix established a $5.4 million scholarship at Howard University in honor of actor Chadwick Boseman.

MXP Ventures announced a $10 million VC fund to provide seed investments and growth capital to founders across technology and data-driven PR, marketing, influencer communications and more.

Team One is taking submissions for its third annual Legacy Lab scholarship, which recognizes Black students with a focus on the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders.

Aflac launched CareGrants to help Americans pay their medical care expenses or monthly bills. Each recipient will receive $5,000 with a total of $100,00 awarded to individuals and families.

Cutwater Spirits hosted a reunion of the iconic New York City bar PKNY (formerly known as Painkiller) with a two-night pop-up experience at Greenery Unlimited on October 7 and 8. 100 percent of sales will benefit Another Round, Another Rally, a nonprofit supporting the hospitality industry.