Movers & Shakers: The&Partnership, Accenture, Venables Bell & Partners and more

Wins & Losses

GoAuto Insurance names Peter Mayer as its agency of record.

Accenture helps private telecommunications company Telefónica transform its customer experience with a complete overhaul of its digital experience for customers in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Spain and the U.K.

Up & Out

Berlin Cameron adds two new directors: Jamie Silverman as creative director and Anne St. Pierre as group strategy director.

Deutsch announces the addition of Martin Mannion as SVP, director of professional strategy, in the New York office.

Jack Morton announces three executive leadership appointments: Craig Millon assumes the role of chief client officer, Edward Scott is promoted to president, U.S., and Sharon Crichton rejoins the agency as executive vice president, global head of production.

The&Partnership taps Droga5 vet Agnes Fischer as president, New York.

Jasmine Presson joins Albert to help grow the company’s strategic offering.

Bullitt welcomes director/photographer Noah Conopask to its filmmaking collective.

Boston marketing firm State6 announces the addition of Joel Idelson as its new chief executive officer.

Carbon welcomes Dara Treseder as its first chief marketing officer.

The Martin Agency’s Matt Mattox is promoted to SVP, group account director, charged with leading the GEICO account.

Nico Buris joins Rabagast as managing director/EP for South America.

Venables Bell & Partners today promotes six key team members: Director of brand management, Michael Chase; Group brand director, Meredith Osterhoff; Creative director, Gus Johnston; Creative director, Byron del Rosario; Senior art director, Aisha Hakim and; Senior designer, Jon Donaghy.

Cleveland-based independent creative agency, Marcus Thomas LLC, hires Garth Bender as director of customer experience.