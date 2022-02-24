Movers & Shakers: Talkspace, The Container Store, Natural Light, Duolingo and more

In the Pitch Room

Subway selected Knoxville-based Tombras as its social and activation agency of record.

Mondelēz International named Innovid as its CTV advertising delivery and measurement platform.

LTK, a global influencer marketing platform, named Deloitte Digital as its new creative, strategic and media planning agency of record.

Kent Pet Group’s World’s Best Cat Litter tapped The Richards Group as its agency of record.

Haircare brand Amika selected global omnichannel agency Assembly to lead its integrated media account.

Cybersecurity company Trellix tapped Goodway Group as its global digital agency.

Cantine Maschio Prosecco appointed The Bam Connection as its creative agency with a focus on creative strategy, advertising, digital content creation and in-store/retail support.

Agency News

Stagwell expanded its global services into Africa through affiliate partnerships with three firms: Incubeta in South Africa, SBI Media in Nigeria and Orient Planet Group in North Africa.

Droga5 opened an office in São Paulo, Brazil.

Former AEG and Live Nation executive Caroline Frye Burruss launched Good Things, a purpose-driven agency based in Austin specializing in brand strategy, experiences and events across music, lifestyle and entertainment.

LVLY acquired creative studio Juniper Jones and named its founder, Kevin Robinson, executive creative director.

​​On the Move

Omnicom’s Sparks & Honey promoted Kristin Molinari Cohen to be the agency’s first chief marketing officer.

Mischief@No Fixed Address welcomed former Publicis CMO Katie Newman as its first global CMO. And No Fixed Address tapped Kelsey Horne and Alexis Bronstorph as co-chief creative officers.

22Squared promoted its president and chief operating officer, Erica Hoholick, to CEO, making her the first female CEO in the agency’s history.

Media.Monks appointed James Nicholas Kinney as chief diversity officer.

Gaming agency OS Studios promoted senior live producer Will Abreu to head of broadcast.

VMLY&R Commerce tapped Laura Mignott for the new role of global chief experiential officer.

Cameo promoted Arthur Leopold to president.

StrawberryFrog promoted Shana Bellot and Dan Langlitz to co-managing directors.

Shauna Gleason joined Black Glass as director of marketing, content and communications.

160over90 appointed Kim Harris and Jessica Sinn as SVP of cultural strategy and insights and SVP of business development, respectively.

B-Reel New York selected Joakim Saul as executive creative director and Danielle Russo as director of integrated production.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America hired Jackie Reed as senior vice president.

72andSunny Los Angeles elevated Lauren C. Smith to executive creative director.

APX Content Ventures, Publicis Media’s content investment arm, tapped Allie Dvorin to oversee U.S. operations.

Ogilvy Health hired Liz Kane as chief strategy officer and Corina Kellam, previously SVP of strategy, was promoted to a new role leading the agency’s experience and innovation team.

Arts & Letters Creative Co. tapped Andrew Kong as creative director for ESPN.

PPK, a Tampa-based agency, promoted Garrett Garcia to president.

Crosby Marketing Communications selected Rob Schnapp as executive creative director.

Creative agency Omelet appointed Ali Alvarez as chief creative officer.

Experience management platform Raydiant hired Robbie Knutson-Ratto as chief product officer, Ismail Sayeeduddin as chief revenue officer, Morgan Chaney as vice president of marketing, Joyce Caradonna as managing director inEMEA and Tina Peng as chief of staff.

Former Tumblr CEO Jeff D'Onofrio joined CafeMedia as chief financial officer.

Razorfish promoted Lisa Zandy to EVP, managing director and west business lead.

Brand Buzz

Talkspace has partnered with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to offer 1,000 complimentary video therapy sessions for hotel guests and a year-long Talkspace subscription for Kimpton’s 4,000 U.S. employees.

The Container Store launched a new tagline, logo and campaign on “Twosday” (2/22/22), which the company calls “the last most organized day of the century,” in partnership with Austin-based agency Preacher.

Natural Light will send free beer to fans who get a mullet haircut and keep it throughout 2022. Participants can enter by posting a photo with a mullet haircut to social media with the hashtags #NattyVintage and #sweeps. Natural Light will send monthly shipments of beer to fans that share their mullet progress on social media on the first of every month.

Duolingo launched a Haitian Creole course.

Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy released limited-edition Shandy Shorts featuring

rechargeable heated legs and pockets, in honor of its 155th anniversary.

Wrangler partnered with singer Leon Bridges to celebrate its 75th anniversary with an exclusive NFT collection.

Actress Scarlett Johansson launched her new skincare line, The Outset.

For Good

PepsiCo revealed the Multicultural Business and Equity Development Organization, dedicated to addressing inequalities for historically excluded people and underserved businesses and communities.

The LeBron James Family Foundation celebrated the ultimate Taco Tuesday on “Twosday” (2/22/22) by hosting its I Promise families at the first restaurant to feature meals from seasoning brand Old El Paso. The space, located in LJFF’s multi-use facility House Three Thirty, also offers job training for I Promise family members, including food preparation, customer service, teamwork, time management, culinary best practices and more.

The Sister Accord Foundation launched a new accelerator program to help women grow their businesses through grants, education and mentorship.