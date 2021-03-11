Movers & Shakers: Taco Bell, MGM, Klarna, PepsiCo and more

In the pitch room

Evian named Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam as its global agency of record. Paris-based agency BETC, which previously held the global account, will now work on the French market.

Infiniti tapped Publicis Groupe to handle global creative following an eight-month review.

Flex menstrual products appointed VIA as its agency partner.

Agency news

Envoy launched investment arm, Envoy Ventures which committed its first $10 million to partnering with direct-to-consumer CPG, health and wellness, electronics and sustainability brands.

Vincent Bolloré, CEO of the investment group Bolloré, which owns Havas and Vivendi, will stand trial in France following his 2018 arrest for allegedly providing discounted communications services from Havas to two African country presidential nominees in exchange for contracts to run shipping-port concessions in the countries.

Global brand experience agency Jack Morton launched Jack Health, a new specialty practice for healthcare brands.

On the move

Reddit appointed former Snap exec Drew Vollero as its first ever chief financial officer as the company prepares for an IPO.

Crispin Porter + Bogusky CEO Erik Sollenberg is out, after the agency lost Infiniti to Publicis Groupe earlier this week.

Pernod Ricard USA named Kristen Colonna as VP of marketing enablement.

MediaLink appointed Dentsu’s former COO of media U.S. Lucas Cridland as managing director of Hudson Bridge.

Publicis Groupe vet Jason Velliquette joined R3 as its new EVP of digital in New York.

Special Group U.S. named Elephant exec Caroline Jackson as managing director and Deutsch LA exec Kelsey Hodgkin as head of strategy.

Huge named Kali Beyah its first global chief talent officer, VMLY&R Commerce appointed Elke Van Tienen as its global head of people and ForwardPMX hired Andrea Bredau as global chief people officer.

Austin-based agency Proof, named Craig Markus as ECD and John Kottmann as chief strategy officer. Sue Batterton joined BBDO Minneapolis as ECD and 3AM named former Cashmere Agency exec Tynesha Williams ECD.

Denise Orman was named CEO of Grey Argentina and Coral Arnedo is CEO at Grey Mexico.

MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER co-founder Matt Hofherr joined BarrettSF as its partner/president.

Today Instrument promoted Kara Place to president, Stephanie Lanning to VP of business development and Nishat Akhtar to associate VP of creative.

Astound Commerce promoted chief client success officer Vanessa Cartwright to the new role of COO, and GUT promoted Fernando Ribeiro to the new role of global chief strategy officer.

Thinkingbox tapped Jessie Corney as director of new business and promoted Alyssa Belova to associate director of production.

Liquid+Arcade promoted Nikki DePaola to VP, media.

Heap appointed Ken Fine as CEO, and CEO and co-founder Matin Movassate will become executive chairman.

Gen Z media company Kyra Media appointed Kelsey Arnold to the new role of US Head of Sales.

Dagger named Carolyn Phillips as its SVP, head of client partnership

Brand Buzz

Klarna acquired AI-powered technology company Toplooks and Square acquired a majority stake in Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming service.

Canada Goose inked a multi-year partnership with the NB A as the official outerwear partner of NBA All-Star Weekend. Mondelez International will officially snacks partner with the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and USA Basketball kicking off the partnership with the release of NBA Dynasty OREO Cookies later this month.

Taco Bell released taco-themed NFTs on the Raritable marketplace, garnering a bid as high as$700. One hundred percent of the profits earned from the sale will be donated to Taco Bell Foundation to empower youth.

MGM replaced its iconic roaring lion logo with a CGI lion after more than 100 years.

Kind released a line of frozen smoothie bowls.

PepsiCo debuted its first major marketing campaign for Driftwell, its new relaxation beverage. The targeted digital ads are aimed at Generation X and millennials unwinding on social media and streaming.

Paramount and Vrbo transformed a water tower in Seal Beach, California, into Spongebob Squarepants’ “pineapple under the sea” to promote the new film The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

For good

Moving on from its International Women’s Day Twitter faux pas, The Burger King Foundation is launching the Burger King H.E.R. (Helping Equalize Restaurants) Scholarship, which will give two female employees $25,000 each for culinary education.

Unilever made its Global Domestic Violence and Abuse Policy public for other employers to adopt.

DoorDash launched Made by Women, a platform that spotlights women-owned businesses that can be searched on the platform with the keyword “Women owned.” DoorDash will donate $1 per order from participating merchants (up to $100,000) to the James Beard Foundation’s Women’s Leadership Programs.

Spotify Equal is a new initiative spotlighting women creators on the streaming platform through global partnerships activations, new content experiences and on and off platform support.

Shutterstock kicked off Through Their Eyes, a $10,000 grant for female and non-binary artists including photographers, videographers, illustrators, 3D artists or writers.

Google is eliminating fees for hotel booking links allowing hotels, online travel agencies and other booking sites to get visibility for free.

Taboola is offering $500,000 in free ads to women-owned businesses throughout Women’s History Month to run across its network

Mediahub will host Diversity-Owned Media Day on Thursday (today), featuring six BIPOC- and LGBTQ+-owned digital publishers in a push for more equitable brand spending.

S4Capital launched the S4Women Leadership program, a six-month virtual interactive program led by Berkely professor Dr. Homa Bahrani and UC Berkeley’s Executive Education faculty, S4 leaders, board members and clients.

GIPHY is offering a new "Hire Me" button on GIPHY Artist profiles to make it easier for brands to find artists looking for freelance work.