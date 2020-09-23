Movers & Shakers: T-Mobile, Havas, Prudential, Hogarth, Quibi

Agency news

T-Mobile put its $2.1 billion account up for review in what is likely to be the biggest media review of the year after completing its merger with Sprint. The review, which will be strategic, is likely to consolidate under one holding company, sources told Campaign US. Incumbents Publicis, Essence and Horizon are competing for the business.

Havas Group acquired a minority stake in indie creative agency Camp + King, whose clients include Energizer, Re/Max and Papa John’s. The agency, founded by Jamie King and Roger Camp, was founded in 2011 with a minority investment from Havas.

Production company 1stAveMachine launched in Buenos Aires, Argentina in a merger with LatAm production company Tronco, expanding its footprint beyond the United States and United Kingdom.

Canadian agency Cult Collective launched in the United States, led by president Bradley Foster.

OOH ad tech company Billups launched Small Agency Monday to celebrate and promote independent agencies.

On the move

Dentsu Aegis Network agency Merkle hired former Huge CEO Pete Stein as global lead for experience and commerce.

Prudential named Susan Somersille Johnson global chief marketing officer.

YML hired ex-Disney exec Rajeev Bahnot as head of product and ex-Huge exec Erica Sayers as director of client engagement.

WPP production agency Hogarth Worldwide hired Elyse Epstein as chief operating officer in North America and promoted Tania Sethi to chief production officer.

The work

Social Life, the social media agency under Jellyfish, won an Emmy for Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program for its “Guide to Life” for the Netflix TV series “Big Mouth,” an eight-chapter sex-ed book on Instagram.

Mercy for Animals launched a spot produced by Brazil-based Camisa 10 Agency, against animal cruelty tied to COVID-19 CDC guidelines.

Security company Allied Universal launched an integrated marketing campaign to highlight the company’s new brand purpose of safeguarding people and communities.

HydroFlask launched a series of films highlighting real people experiencing and preserving the great outdoors to underscore the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

On tech and media

The on-again off-again TikTok ban is officially off again (for a week, at least), after President Trump approved a deal between parent company ByteDance and Oracle, in which Walmart is also involved. ByteDance will continue to majority own the app, so it’s unclear how the deal averts a national security threat

Meredith laid off 180 staffers, mostly in ad sales and events, due to the economic fallout of COVID-19.

Quibi is exploring a sale after struggling to meet subscriber expectations set for advertisers.

Native ads company Nativex launched a creative studio for performance-driven, locally created ads.

TV ad tech company SpotX launched a programmatic solution for linear TV ad buyers.