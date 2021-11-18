Movers & Shakers: Starbucks, Little Caesars, TripAdvisor, California Tortilla and more

In the Pitch Room

Glassdoor selected Media Matters Worldwide as its media agency of record.

ZO Skin Health, a skincare brand, tapped Croud as its digital marketing partner.

Outdoor retailer Orvis selected independent agency McGarrah Jessee to elevate brand awareness, including brand strategy and activation.

Critical Mass was named digital agency of record for hearing solutions brand Phonak.

Alignment Healthcare named Doner as agency of record.

Gravity Interactive and Pacific Life selected Innocean USA as their agency of record, respectively.

Agency News

Warner Music Group launched WMX, a music culture media holding group. Erin Moran will serve as chief revenue officer of media and creative content.

Havas Formula acquired data platform Advocado.

GroupMreleased a new publication, “Portraits of Change: The New Economy,” written by Brian Wieser and other contributors across the group.

On the Move

McCann New York promoted Pierre Lipton and Shayne Millington to co-chief creative officers; Caprice Yu and Cristina Rodriguez Reina to global executive creative directors; and appointedRodriguez Reina as head of art for McCann North America.

Twitter selected JP Maheu as VP, global client solutions.

Fourthwall named YouTube Star Phil DeFranco chief creator officer.

S4 Capital named Mary Basterfield CFO.

Circus Maximus tapped Alberto Quintero as executive creative director and Meghan Cermack as director of account services. The agency also promoted Ashley Richardson-George to chief content officer and partner.

Publicis Health named Ravit Ansal as its first chief digital platforms officer.

Mojo Supermarket tapped Tasha Cronin as head of production, Autumn Maison as dean and Hannah Benabdallah as head of communications.

MediaMath appointed Mary Matyas as SVP, general manager, North America.

Hone Health hired Sean Evans as vice president of content.

Aisle Rocket selected Greg Slama as executive vice president of media.

Performance Art expanded its team with 26 hires, particularly across strategy and project management.

Liquid+Arcade promoted Daniel Darling to VP, programmatic.

Hudson Rouge, a luxury marketing boutique, appointed Michael Stefanski president in North America.

TVDataNow selected former LiveRamp exec Amit Saraf as chief product officer.

Rain the Growth Agency tapped Beatrice Livioco as director of marketing.

Misfits Gaming Group selected Steven Brauntuch as its first CMO; Alyson Schefren as VP of integrated marketing; and Candace Rhymer as its first chief people officer.

Arc made four new executive hires: Matthew Weiner, chief creative officer; Sarah Tynan, executive vice president, head of growth; Renee Martin, senior vice president, creative director; Chhavi Saxena, senior vice president, finance director.

Harte Hanks tapped Frank Sanni as chief strategy officer. And The&Partnership named

Grey vet Tony Lederer as CSO in New York.

SpokenLayer appointed Lauren Nagel as its first chief creative officer.

Creative agency Upshot hired Michael Rivera as executive creative director.

Fanjoy tapped 18-year-old Josh “Caru” Glodoveza as vice president of talent.

Brand Buzz

Taylor Swift fans can order the singer’s favorite drink (a grande caramel nonfat latte) at Starbucks by asking for “Taylor’s Latte” or “Taylor’s Version.” And Harry Styles launched Pleasing, a gender-neutral beauty brand.

Little Caesars launched a merchandise line featuring a pizza slice sleeping bag blanket, a Crazy Bread lounge set, a herpa, a button-down pizza shirt and more.

Canada Goose released a performance luxury footwear collection.

Betterment launched a new brand identity and website. And Coldwell Banker rebranded Coldwell Banker Commercial, including a refreshed logo.

Tripadvisor and Visit Orlando created a fully immersive audio tourism experience using Amazon’s Alexa.

Budweiser released its 2021 limited-edition Holiday Cans.

Kellogg Executive Education at Northwestern University launched a program on influencer marketing,

California Tortilla is looking for a Saucemelier to sample its various sauces and suggest pairings with menu items. The temporary consulting position will pay $2,500.

For Good

Guinness brought back the Guinness Gives Back pack. $1 for every pack produced through December 31 will benefit United Way and other regional charities across the nation.

Ciara partnered with Meta (formerly Facebook) to nominate 10 Black-owned businesses to receive one-on-one mentorship from the company to help build marketing campaigns on Facebook and Instagram.

Human Rights Campaign and Showtime awarded 20 recipients of “Queer to Stay: An LGBTQ+ Business Preservation Initiative” to support and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that focus on LGBTQ+ people of color, women and the transgender community.

Target is partnering with Black Shop Friday for the second year in a row to encourage people to shop at Black-owned businesses in Chicago on Black Friday.