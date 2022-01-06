Movers & Shakers: Starbucks, Grammys, American Girl, Pepsi and more

In the Pitch Room

Tinder selected VaynerMedia as its global media agency of record.

Wells Enterprises, the parent company of Blue Bunny, Halo Top and Bomb Pop, named creative media consultancy Gale as its lead agency.

Universal Nutrition tapped Terri & Sandy as its first agency of record.

​​On the Move

Cheryl Gresham, TikTok's head of marketing, left the company to become chief marketing officer at Visible.

Stephen Howard-Sarin, former Walmart Connect VP, joined Instacart as VP and GM of retail media.

Upwork tapped Melissa Waters as its chief marketing officer.

Gaming and esports agency OS Studios selected Wayne Leonard as head of accounts.

Data platform Audigent hired Gina Cavallo as the company’s first chief revenue officer.

Private aviation company Wheels Up selected Stevens J. Sainte-Rose as chief people officer.

Jeff Burghardt and Nicole Doré joined independent agency 62Above as senior director, accounts and strategy and design director, respectively.

SmartBug Media promoted Jen Spencer to CEO. Ryan Malone, SmartBug’s founder and current CEO, will remain chairman of the board.

22SQ hired Ogilvy vet Doreen Fox as group creative director, VP.

Iris Chicago named Jayson Szott executive creative director.

Don Aicklen joined Harte Hanks as SVP of sales and marketing.

Baldwin, a Raleigh-based agency, named Kelly M. Reed senior brand strategist.

Brand Buzz

Starbucks is requiring its U.S. employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to regular testing.

The 2022 Grammys are postponed indefinitely due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

American Girl debuted a Chinese-American doll, Corinne Tan, as its 2022 “Girl of the Year” to teach children to stand against racism.

Pepsi is bringing back cult favorite Crystal Pepsi for the drink’s 30th anniversary. Fans can use the hashtag #ShowUsYour90s on Twitter with pictures of themselves in the ‘90s, and Pepsi will select its favorite 300 photos to send winners six 20 ounce bottles of Crystal Pepsi.

Lay’s introduced a new snack line, Lay’s Layers, which are potato bites with layers of crispiness, in two flavors: Three Cheese and Sour Cream & Onion.

Chipotle added plant-based chorizo on its menu for a limited time.

Personal care brand Native collaborated with cupcake company Baked by Melissa for a new deodorant, body wash and hair care collection. The product range includes scents Tie-Dye Vanilla, Mint Cookie, Ginger Lemon (limited edition) and Fresh Peach (limited edition).

Planters is hiring a new class of “Peanutters” to drive its iconic Nutmobile across the country. Candidates can apply at beapeanutter.com by January 24.

Silk will gift 22 “plant-curious” people a year’s worth of Silk’s plant-based milk in 2022. People can share a photo of their fridge, with at least one Silk product inside, on Instagram, tagging @Silk and using the hashtags #SilkFridgeFlash and #Sweepstakes.

For Good

Pizza Hut is offering its Book It! Bundle, which includes two large, one-topping pizzas and breadsticks. For every Book It! sold, Pizza Hut will donate $1 to its literacy partner, First Book. Pizza Hut is also gifting 20,000 fans a free special-edition, retro Book It! T-shirt.

Noosa Yoghurt is giving away $50,000 to fund fans’ boldest New Year’s resolutions. People can apply at noosayoghurt.com/unboringnoosa until January 19. Five winners will receive $10,000 each to make their resolutions come true.