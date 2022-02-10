Movers & Shakers: Spirit Airlines, DoorDash, Truly, Jimmy John’s and more

In the Pitch Room

KFC selected MullenLowe as its U.S creative agency of record. Wieden+Kennedy previously held the account.

Agency News

Production company Honor Society partnered with creative studio Caveat to expand offerings across film, innovation and digital production.

Mediahub Worldwide and ad tech firm Adelaide have partnered to develop media buying technology with Adelaide’s attention based media quality metrics.

​​On the Move

Tony Rogers stepped down as Sam’s Club’s chief member officer. Ciara Anfield will take over the role under the titles senior vice president and chief membership and marketing officer.

Orvis named Athleta vet Sheila Shekar Pollak as its first chief brand experience officer.

Twitter appointed Bemnet Yemesgen to global head of creative strategy and brand identity.

Shipt tapped Target operations executive Kamau Witherspoon as CEO.

Mediabrands Content Studio appointed Alfonso Marian as global CEO and chief creative officer.

Droga5 New York promoted executive creative director Scott Bell to co-chief creative officer.

VMLY&R elevated McKay Hathaway to executive creative director, leading creative teams in the U.S. for its Wendy’s account.

Horizon Media selected Mark Capps as executive vice president, managing partner of business solutions.

Creative agency We Are Social promoted its global head of partnerships, Garrett Dearey, to the role of global head of growth.

Indie agency The Social Lights tapped Greg Swan as chief creative and strategy officer and Stephanie Schafer as managing director and chief operating officer.

Gympass appointed Ryan Bonnici to chief marketing officer and Carolee Gearhart to chief revenue officer.

Johnson & Sekin, a Dallas-based agency, tapped Jamie Berman as director of digital and promoted Jeremy Graham to director of development.

The Social Standard, a full-service influencer marketing agency, tapped Abhish Desai as creative director, Steven Blutstein as head of performance creative, Dan Castiglione as account manager and Zandra Drysdale as a sales executive.

Independent creative agency Anchor Worldwide hired Will Ramos as strategy director, a new role.

AlmapBBDO promoted Marco "Pernil" Giannelli to chief creative officer.

Data Platform Advocado selected Mike Burns as chief strategy officer.

IPG communications agency Tierney promoted Tracey Santilli to president.

Brand Buzz

Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines are merging, creating the fifth-largest airline in the U.S.

Megan Thee Stallion released “Flamin’ Hottie,” a song and music video inspired by her Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl campaign for Frito-Lay.

Bidet company Tushey has declared February 14 “Super Bowel Monday,” and is encouraging people to DM a pic of their “Super Bowel” movement” to @hellotushy. The top turd will win $10,000.

DoorDash launched a floral delivery service with a promo: Ten customers who order flowers on DoorDash through the end of Valentine’s Day have a chance to win diamond necklaces from Neil Lane’s collection Neil Lane by Kay.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will send a cactus to your ex’s door for the price of $2.14 (plus shipping) now through Valentine’s Day.

Truly Hard Seltzer is giving $100 via the Cash App to daters who share proof of their Valentine’s Day first date and will pay for the weddings of any couples who get engaged within one year of their V-Day first date.

Little Caesars is offering Crazy Bread bouquets in select stores through February 14.

Jimmy John’s is opening Château Jé Jé, a seated, outdoor pop-up restaurant, in Austin, Texas, on February 10-11, complete with a four-course meal centered around Jimmy John’s sandwiches, soda and chip sommeliers and a live jazz band. The dining experience is free and reservations can be made through Tock.

For Good

Shutterstock teamed up with Pocc, a member’s collective of diverse creatives, to launch grants to visual and musical artists for Black History Month and the Lunar New Year. Three recipients of East and South East Asian heritage will receive $1,000 and three Black U.S. visual and music artists will also receive $1,000.

SpotOn will add a $5.60 tip to every online order placed using SpotOnOrder on Super Bowl Sunday. One of those online orders will receive a $5,600 tip.

Smirnoff is traveling 100 miles north of Anchorage, Alaska to surprise a group of gold miners who love football but don’t have access to the game with a Super Bowl watch party.