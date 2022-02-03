Movers & Shakers: Sony, Hinge, Subway, Miracle-Gro and more

In the Pitch Room

Burger King put its U.S. creative and media account into review.

UM was named media agency of record for Grubhub.

WPP and Instacart entered an ads partnership.

Ocean Media scored the media account for cryptocurrency platform iTrust Capital.

Agency News

Global sports marketing agency Sportfive and gaming agency Bad Moon Talent are partnering on esports and gaming.

Audience Collective, a London-based digital insights group, is expanding to the U.S. with a new division in Los Angeles.

The ANA and the Institute for Real Growth (IRG) launched a CMO Leadership program to develop leadership capabilities and drive business growth.

Creative agency Dean&Co. launched in Orange County, Calif.

Tinuiti launched an omnichannel performance influencer practice.

​​On the Move

YouTube’s head of gaming, Ryan Wyatt, its senior director of creator partnerships, Jamie Byrne, and VP and global head of product partnerships, Heather Rivera,are all leaving the company.

Yahoo promoted Elizabeth Herbst-Brady to VP, global revenue and client solutions to oversee its global sales force and business development teams.

GroupM’s media agency Essence named Laura Wade as head of sustainability.

Dan Lovinger has been promoted to president, NBC advertising sales and partnerships.

Horizon Media tapped Maxine Gurevich as senior vice president of cultural intelligence for the WHY Group, which analyzes the intersection of culture, people and brands.

Hill Holliday hired Avin Narasimhan as chief strategy officer.

​​Stagwell named three senior executives to lead and grow products within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud: Abe Geiger is chief product officer; Elspeth Paige Rollert is chief marketing officer; and Matt Lochner is managing director.

VMLY&R Commerce tapped Gemma Spence as VP of commerce transformation.

Petermayer, a New Orleans-based integrated marketing agency, announced Michelle Edelman as its next CEO and owner.

Global creator commerce company Whalar named Gaz Alushi president of measurement and analytics; Jamie Gutfreund global chief marketing officer; and Marco Bertozzi president of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Via tapped Maggie Dodson as creative director, Amy McCammon as producer, Stanzi Littlefield and Connie Glynn as project managers, Ellis Reavey as planning lead and John Higgins as editor.

Definition 6 hired Jennifer Briskin as chief people officer.

Trusted Media Brands (now TMB) appointed Jonathan Skogmo to chief innovation officer, Lee Essner to chief strategy officer, Cameron Saless to chief business officer and Anton Reut to chief operating officer.

Isobar hired Andrew Kasprycki as president for North America.

Johannes Leonardo hired Zoe Kessler and Jonathan Santana as group creative directors, and Marjorie Vardo as creative lead.

Lasso appointed Eric Shih as chief growth officer.

Tinuiti promoted Diana DiGuido to chief client officer, Obele Brown-West to chief solutions officer and Jesse Eisenberg to chief commercial officer.

1o8, a Chicago-based performance marketing agency, tapped Steve Gaither for the new role of EVP of growth and strategy.

Team Whistle appointed Joe Caporoso to president, where he will lead the organization's strategy for media and agency.

Chip Gross joined Work & Co in the new role of managing director in Atlanta, and Jenny Hirsch was named managing director in Brooklyn.

Independent agency Fuse Create added nine people to its team.

Lashanne Phang joined PubMatic as senior director of mobile.

Republica Havas tapped Catarina Gonçalves to join its executive team as chief strategy officer.

Brand Buzz

Sony bought videogame developer Bungie for $3.6 billion.

The Washington Football Team officially changed its name to the Washington Commanders.

Domino’s will give customers $3 to order pizza online and pick it up in store.

Scotts and Miracle-Gro are offering consumers a one-day, 22% off deal on orders over $99 to help soften the blow of Punxsutawney Phil declaring six more weeks of winter.

Subway and Momentum Worldwide released the Vault, an exclusive menu on the Subway app and Subway.com with five new sandwiches created by famous athletes. Fans can enter the Subway Vault to receive an autographed signature sandwich from Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson and Trevor Lawrence in Los Angeles at the Super Bowl, presented by Lowe’s.

Ruffles released its newest chip flavor: Flamin’ Hot Cheddar and Sour Cream.

PepsiCo and Starbucks launched Baya, a new energy drink.

Jägermeister and Dark Matter Coffee are out with limited-edition Valentine’s Day coffee beans and chocolate.

Cannabis company Kiva Confections rebranded its Holiday Punch cannabis edibles to Supply Chain Chaos. The new name nods to delayed shipments of the edibles, which were originally scheduled to arrive in November. The tins didn’t make it off the boat at California's Port of Long Beach until January because of the supply chain crisis.

For Good

Pepsico’s Lifewtr partnered with actress Marsai Martin for the latest chapter of its Black Art Rising initiative. Lifewtr partnered with artists Ajani Huff, Kihmberlie, Cakeface RJ and Gabrielle Reyes to feature their art on its social channels. Fans can enter to win a $1,000 prize, a chance to see their art work on a Lifewtr bottle and to have their art featured on Lifewtr’s newly launched TikTok channel, by using the hashtag #BlackArtRisingContest on TikTok.

Dating app Hinge is giving away $100 gift cards to single parents on Valentine’s Day so they can pay for a babysitter while they go on a date. .

Droga5 is bringing back D5in10, a free, 10-week course that teaches creators advertising concepting, building campaigns, art direction, copywriting and more.

Job platform Creatively launched CreativelyMade, a new annual grant program to support its talent through mentorship, connections and grants.