Movers & Shakers: Snapchat, McDonald’s, Starburst, Cinnabon and more

In the pitch room

Audi has put its U.S. creative account into agency review. Incumbent Venables, Bell & Partners has held the account for 14 years.

62Above, an independent agency based in San Diego, was selected as agency of record for Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Self Esteem Brands named Goodway Group as its digital agency of record.

Southern California Edison hired RPA to handle UX/web development, marketing automation, creative, media and digital customer experience. The company will continue its 19-year partnership with IW Group to lead continuity, legacy knowledge and multicultural experience.

Agency News

VEA Technologies, a Denver-based full-service digital marketing agency, acquired The Evoke Group, a media production and digital marketing firm.

Technicolor Creative Studios launched a series of Creative Hub locations globally, which will host multiple VFX and production studios under one roof.

Digital experience consultancy Bounteous acquired Lister Digital, a full-service digital transformation consultancy.

Media.Monks is merging with Zemoga, a digital transformation services firm specializing in providing product design, engineering and delivery services.

On the Move

Yahoo named Jim Lanzone, former Tinder CEO and head of CBS Interactive, as CEO.

Facebook’s chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer is stepping down after 13 years Andrew Bosworth will take over as CTO.

Clubhouse hired Chelsea Macdonald as head of entertainment partnerships.

Xerox promoted Deena LaMarque Piquion to chief marketing officer. And WildBrain, a kids and family entertainment company, selected Damon Berger as its first chief marketing officer.

Wieden +Kennedy Portland selected JP Petty as executive creative director.

FCB promoted Vita Harris to global chief strategy officer.

Ogilvy Latina tapped Arlene Armenteros as general manager of Ogilvy Miami. And Ogilvy DC appointed Kristie Pope as executive creative director.

SiriusXM appointed Jasmin Chanana to senior vice president, digital and customer experience, Anne Milan Alo to executive creative director and Kimberly Wilson to senior vice president, brand and advertising.

Afterpay named Marni Schapiro as the vice president of global advertising partnerships.

Venables Bell + Partners promoted Mary Johnstone to associate partner, chief operating officer, Gavin Jones to managing director, Raquel Bedard to head of agency resourcing and workflow and Justin Pitcher to head of brand management.

VMLY&R hired two new executive creative directors: Cinzia Crociani and Emily Sander. And Big Spaceship named Chris Huban as executive creative director.

MediaLink promoted Karl Spangenberg to EVP, executive search US.

Publicis Groupe’s Hawkeye hired Ashley Bahlmann as SVP of media and Jack Shryne as VP of new business.

Stuart Harrison was selected as head of planning at adam&eveNYC.

Ad tech company TripleLift named Steven Berns as chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Helios Data selected Andy Hepburn as strategic market director, advertising.

Camp + King tapped E.B. Jackson as brand director in the agency’s Chicago office.

Purpose agency Oberland announced Kate Charles as its first chief strategy officer.

Partners + Napier tapped Jennifer Rees as chief financial officer.

Xaxi appointed Claire Kjaer-Nielsen as VP of global people.

Lightning Orchard tapped Jenn Pennington as head of production.

Connelly Partners promoted Dave Kimball to chief growth officer.

Lucid, a programmatic research technology company, appointed Eric Denker to vice president of corporate development.

Colle McVoy promoted Steve Knapp to the new role of managing director, media and data science and Kim Dunn to senior vice president, media and data science.

Eleven hired Michael Fiore as creative director.

Brand Buzz

Verizon partnered with Halsey and FriendsWithYou for a virtual treasure hunt, H1DD3N, in which people in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle and Chicago can snap a QR code from signage in Verizon 5G public spaces to enter the immersive AR experience for the chance to win a new iPhone 13 device.

American Eagle started an influencer program for student athletes.

Starco Brands partnered with Cardi B to release Whipshots, a vodka-infused whipped cream.

Cinnabon launched its first mobile app, which includes delivery and a rewards program.

Pinterest launched a shopping spotlight celebrating Latinx creators across fashion, beauty, home, food and travel, and partnered with Albertsons Companies for users to shop recipes through the retailer’s app.

The LA Clippers and Intuit entered a 23-year strategic partnership.

Pabst Blue Ribbon gave fans the chance to get paid for showcasing PBR merchandise in their homes.

Dick’s Sporting Goods entered a multi-year partnership with the WNBA.

ThirdLove, a lingerie company, launched three activewear lines.

For good

Budweiser is out with limited-edition Military Heritage Cans in honor of Veterans Day. For every case sold, the brand will donate $1 to Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service-members.

Starburst released limited-edition #DoYou Challenge kits, which include 30 days of prompts,

inspirational messages and challenges focused on self-love. The kits also include surprise prizes and Starburst All Pink candies.

McDonald’s is reducing plastic in its Happy Meal toys around the world.

Snapchat released new lenses that teach American Sign Language basics in celebration of International Week of the Deaf.