Movers & Shakers: Smile Direct Club, Momentum Worldwide and more

Wins & Losses

JPL is expanding its paid media and analytics practice to New York. The Harrisburg, PA-based integrated marketing agency, with clients including The Hershey Company, Quest Diagnostics, Rite Aid and the American Chemistry Council has made talent acquisition in digital media and analytics a priority for growth.

Sizmek’s Joshua Koran is recognized with a 2019 IAB Tech Lab Service Excellence Award.

Up and Out

Smile Direct Club taps Bruce Henderson as its first chief creative officer.

Tool of North America signs directors Daito Manabe and Alex Richanbach to its Live Action and Innovation rosters.

C-K welcomes Jeff Kean as SVP, innovative technology director.

Solve promotes Ryan Murray to director of account management.

Momentum Worldwide takes on Kevin Collins as managing director of its Midwest office.

Mark Taylor is named CCO of MeringCarson.

Tapad appoints its first SVP of Identity, Ajit Thupil.

Johannes Leonardo brings in Hope Nardini as their new creative director.

Creative studio Laundry adds Reza Rasoli as creative director and live-action director.