Movers and Shakers: SiriusXM, LoopMe, Holler and more

Wins & Losses

Duncan Channon has launched its first major marketing campaign launching for Knotel -- a leading flexible workspace provider that recently raised $400M.

Independent agency MeringCarson has rebranded to Mering.

Up & Out

LoopMe has announced key executive hires to their leadership team across the U.S., UK and APAC. Eric Shoicket has been appointed Vice President of Sales, Eastern region while Amy Hudec has been hired as Vice President of Sales, Central region. Additionally, Jose Bandes has been appointed as Sales Director.

VMLY&R has named David Shulman as Chief Experience Officer in North America.

Reach3 Insights has expanded its Los Angeles office and hired Diego Rodriguez as senior vice president, media & entertainment.

SiriusXM has announced that distinguished marketing executive Denise Karkos has joined the company as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Karkos will be responsible for brand and digital marketing of both the SiriusXM and Pandora brands.

Madwell has announced the appointment of Steve Barry as managing director of the Denver office, bringing more than 20 years of experience to the company.

Creative agency Gretel has appointed Sue Murphy as creative director in its New York office.

The Community has tapped Roger Baran as the new executive creative director of its San Francisco office.

Deutsch New York has announced the promotions of Julie Kravetz and Vinney Tecchio, from SVP to EVP, and group strategy director to vice president, new business creative director respectively.

Hims/Hers hired David Kim as its first-ever creative director. He joins the team from Netflix, where he led the in-house creative studio, responsible for title marketing and the rebrand of Netflix’s visual identity.

Suzanne Montgomery has joined B-Reel as brand director from San Francisco agency Duncan Channon.

Holler the tech company using AI to improve messaging has hired a new Head of Product, Kyle Langenbach.

Oak Street Funding, a First Financial Bank company, has hired Iliana Williams as Chief Marketing Officer, replacing Sharon Robbins who is retiring from the role.

Independent creative agency Zambezi has announced five hires across its creative and strategy departments: Creative Director Matt Sherman, Senior Art Director Goran Krstic, Senior Copywriter Diego Sarmiento, Senior Designer Ting Teng, and Strategy Director Dalit Zagorin.

Allen & Gerritsen announced the following promotions within its creative teams in Boston and Philadelphia. Marie Rockett has been named SVP group creative director from vice president, group creative director. Pete Valle has been named SVP group creative director from vice president, group creative director. Chris Fernandez has been named group creative director from VP Creative. Erin Arbaugh has been promoted to associate creative director from senior copywriter.