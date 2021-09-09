Movers & Shakers: Shutterstock, Paypal, Oreo, Burger King and more

In the pitch room

Agency News

Yates Holley and John Kim launched Rideview, a Los-Angeles based company offering visual effects, production, virtual production and experience design services.

Retro Fitness launched Join Now Media Agency, an in-house marketing agency to support US franchisees’ marketing efforts.

Mar tech company 1plusX opened a New York office and appointed Neil Smith as VP Americas.

Havas vets David Hunt and Pete Armstrong launched a new healthcare agency, The Considered.

MediaKits created a platform for creators to develop custom media kits online with real-time data and analytics.

Grass Fed, a Chicago-based creative studio built for the cannabis industry, relaunched.

On the Move

Anheuser-Busch InBev tapped Benoit Garbe as its new U.S. chief marketing officer.

Uber poached Amazon Advertising’s Mark Grether as GM of its advertising division.

R/GA appointed Micahel Olaye as VP, managing director of experience community.

Origin, a media and technology company, hired Molly McArdle as head of enterprise partnerships and Sahil Shah as head of programmatic.

Creative director Matt Pascuzzi joined Moving Picture Company (MPC).

Searchmetrics, which provides software and services for search and content optimization, promoted Lillian Haase to chief marketing officer.

Criteo tapped Manuela Montagnana as chief of people officer; Engine appointed Vashti Chatman as chief talent officer in the U.S

DanAds appointed Klarna’s former general manager Joakim Lundberg as chief commercial officer.

Jessica Zerby joined Hayden5 as account manager.

Compadre hired Taylor Katai as senior director of creative strategy and Daphne Brunelle as brand strategist.

Cramer-Krasselt promoted Stephani Estes to executive vice president, general manager.

Brand Buzz

Verizon and the NFL announced a 10-year partnership in which Verizon will serve as official technology partner and official 5G network of the league.

Shutterstock acquired creative design platform PicMonkey. And PayPal acquired Paidy, a buy-now, pay-later provider in Japan, for $2.7 billion.

Pepsi and fashion designer Dapper Dan released the Pepsi X Dapper Dan Football Watching Capsule Collection in celebration of NFL season and New York Fashion Week.

Impossible Foods will launch its plant-based chicken nuggets in regional chains like Fatburger, Gott’s Roadside and Dog Haus as well as restaurants owned by David Chang, Marcus Samuelsson and Traci Des Jardins.

Burger King banned 120 artificial ingredients from its food and released celebrity-named “Keep It Real” meals including The Cornell Haynes Jr. Meal aka Nelly, the Larissa Machado Meal aka Anitta and the Chase Hudson Meal aka LilHuddy.

Oreo released limited-edition cookies featuring Pokemon characters.

For good

Landor & Fitch designed a XX New York campaign in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, which supported a volunteer fundraiser for the New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Benefit Fund, also known as Answer the Call.