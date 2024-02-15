Movers & Shakers: Secret Level, Collectively, Uncommon Creative Studio, Wendy’s and more

by Brandon Doerrer
Added 3 hours ago The Information
This week’s agency news, people on the move and brand buzz.

In the Pitch Room

Haleon selected Collectively as its principal U.S. influencer marketing partner for the next three years.

Industry News

Jason Zada launched an entertainment studio called Secret Level and released an AI musical.

Clay Busch launched a branding agency for artists called SiX18 Media.

Independent agency network Meet The People brought in Swell Media as its media planning and buying unit.

Another independent agency network, Worldwide Partners, added MVRKThe GroupTigerbond Group and Digital Radish to its roster.

PMG opened a Dallas HQ at The Link at Uptown.

On the Move

Kirsten Flanik, president and CEO of BBDO New York, is set to depart on July 15, AdAge reported.

Criminal justice reform organization Reform Alliance appointed Wallace Peeples as CMO.

Whataburger hired Scott Hudler as SVP and CMO.

GroupM North America appointed JiYoung Kim as chief operating officer and Lynne Reilly as chief growth officer.

Stink Films US named Ben Davies as MD, Mungo Maclagan as deputy MD and Fran McGivern as director of global operations.

Nashville-based agency Buntin hired Ann Moran as EVP, managing partner and chief of staff.

Indie agency Brunner promoted Patrick Culhane to VP of brand strategy.

The 3rd Eye promoted Jennifer Hernandez to senior director of its new strategy and performance department.

Brand Buzz

To celebrate New York Fashion Week and the city’s most infamous critter, Uncommon Creative Studio created the Ratboot — a knee-high black leather booth with a cage housing a taxidermied rat.

Wendy’s published a short story on Wattpad about its romantic relationship with Josh Cellars titled Wendy and Josh Are Just Friends.

DoorDash released an animated spot for Valentine’s Day encouraging people to give men flowers before they’re in the grave as part of its promo for discounted flower orders.

