Movers & Shakers: Samsonite, OMD, McDonald's and more

Wins & Losses

OMD wins McDonald’s Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia markets.

Quad/Graphics acquires Periscope for $132 million following a competitive bidding process.

Samsonite has chosen Wunderman Antwerp as lead creative partner for its upcoming global campaign.

Up & Out

Albert announces the appointment of its new CMO Mark Kirschner.

Magnet Global Network taps Melissa Lentz as its first CEO.

360i snags iCrossing alum Jacob Davis as VP of search and performance marketing.

DDB New York hires three new creative: Lance Parris as executive creative director and Katie Jensen and Ani Munoz as group creative directors.

Tiago Ribeiro, also known as Tito, arrives at Biedermann|McCANN as head of innovation.

Omelet announces a sweep of five key senior hires: Chelsea O’Brien, Liz Heard, Alexandra Heide, Chelsea Oz and Daniel Paredes.